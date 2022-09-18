- Shiba Inu price shows bear trend persistence after the recent breakdown of the support confluence at $0.0000118.
- A continuation of the selling pressure could see SHIB drop 25% to $0.0000083.
- The bearish thesis will face invalidation if the meme coin flips the $0.0000118 hurdle into a support floor.
Shiba Inu price has breached a critical support confluence, indicating a shift in momentum from bulls to bears. This development comes after undoing the mid-August gains and could set the trend until SHIB finds a stable support level to bounce off of.
Shiba Inu price and its launch pad
Shiba Inu price plunged below a critical support confluence at $0.0000118 after four weeks of grappling with it. This development might look like a bearish move, but if this trend continues, it will set SHIB up for a long-term play.
For now, Shiba Inu price can drop 20% before encountering the imbalance, aka the fair value gap (FVG), extending from $0.0000092 to $0.0000083. A retest of this area will be an ideal place for buyers to step in and trigger a trend reversal.
The chart below shows that the market makers could target the liquidity resting above the equal highs at $0.0000179 for a long-term play, indicating the total potential gain for investors is roughly 95%.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
There are two ways this setup could ruin; the first one is by a premature rally in Shiba Inu price and the second one involves SHIB flipping the $0.0000087 support level into a resistance barrier.
While the former scenario does provide an opportunity to squeeze gains, the second outlook would invalidate the bullish outlook for SHIB.
Note:
This video explains the short-term and long-term outlook for Shiba Inu and how you can position yourself accordingly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The caveats to BTC’s slippery slope to $12,000
Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication.
Shiba Inu price: Why SHIB The Metaverse could send SHIB to the moon
Post the successful completion of Ethereum’s Merge and a recovery of the crypto ecosystem’s market capitalization, Shiba Inu is on track to recover from its losses.
Ethereum Classic is in the crosshairs as the Merge in big brother Ethereum flops
Ethereum Classic (ETC) defaults on some very important levels in the aftermath of the software upgrade to crypto bigger brother Ethereum.
Binance Coin price pops higher against all odds
Binance Coin (BNB) price is popping higher while most other cryptocurrencies are on the back foot, unable to recover from the intraday melt-down on the back of Ethereum’s Merge.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.