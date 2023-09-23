- Shiba Inu price has been moving sideways for the past ten days, right above the critical support line of $0.00000699.
- The lack of incentive to conduct transactions on-chain has left the network losing traction as the formation of new addresses hit a four-month low.
- Consequently, losses are rising at a rapid rate, leaving nearly 86% of all SHIB holders underwater.
Shiba Inu price has had a disappointing run over the past couple of weeks as the meme coin continued to post red candlesticks on the chart. While that came to a halt over the past ten days, the altcoin has shifted to moving sideways, making no progress but progressing the losses of its investors.
Shiba Inu price close to 2023 lows
Shiba Inu price has seen nothing but declines since mid-August, nearly falling through the support line at $0.00000699. Trading at $0.00000734, the meme coin is treading very close to falling through the support line. The slip through this level would send SHIB towards the 2023 low of $0.00000656, which was last visited back in June this year.
Should Shiba Inu price lose this support too, it would end up forming fresh year-to-date lows. The chances of the same are not too bleak either, considering the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is under the neutral line of 50.0, suggesting persisting bearishness.
SHIB/USD 1-day chart
But if the meme coin manages to find support from its investors, a pullback toward the $0.00000791 barrier is also possible. Flipping this resistance into a support floor would also turn the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) into a support line. This would invalidate the bearish thesis and set SHIB up for a recovery rally.
The chances of a recovery are unlikely
One of the biggest supporters of any cryptocurrency’s rally is its investors, and in the case of Shiba Inu, the SHIB holders are not very motivated to be active on the chain. This is reflected in the low transaction volume of just $20 million on a daily average over the past month.
Furthermore, the altcoin’s lack of enticement impacted the new users that joined the network. The network growth, which indicates whether the project is gaining or losing traction in the market, has seen a dip, suggesting new addresses are not forming on the network. The decline has hit a four-month low, which could prove to be harmful for a price recovery.
Shiba Inu network growth
As for the present SHIB holders, not much can be expected out of them either since they have no motivation to be active on the network. This is because the losses experienced by the meme coin investors are rising by the day, hitting a three-month high.
At the time of writing, about 86% of the Shiba Inu investors are underwater, which naturally suggests that participants are awaiting recovery to either take profits or offset their losses.
Shiba Inu investors at a loss
Thus, going forward Shiba Inu price is most likely to continue moving sideways or dip to test the aforementioned support levels.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Arbitrum’s ARB price rallies after Chainlink CCIP mainnet launch
The protocol’s arrival on Arbitrum is key to the further development and growth in the ARB ecosystem as it is expected to improve the user experience and attract developers.
BTC downside likely after 20-week EMA culls bulls
Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.
FTX fights to clawback $157 million from former employees while creditors struggle with $7.9 billion in claims
FTX exchange has sued former employees of Salameda, a Hong Kong based entity affiliated with the trading platform. The court filing shows that the bankrupt exchange seeks to recover $157.3 million from Salameda employees.
First Ethereum futures ETF expecting approval by October 2
The first Ethereum futures ETF (exchange-traded fund) is likely to be approved on October 2, according to crypto hedge funder Hal Press. The North Rock Digital founder’s thesis is based on the recent events in the crypto ecosystem.
Bitcoin: BTC downside likely after 20-week EMA culls bulls
Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.