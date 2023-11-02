Shiba Inu price fails to breach key resistance despite special SHIB announcement from Japan SBI VC trade

- Shiba Inu price has been unable to breach the supply zone extending from $0.00000786 to $0.00000837, despite ten consecutive attempts.
- The $0.00000814 mean threshold is vital in the attempted uptrend, with a break and close above it marking the ideal entry.
- SHIB risks 15% fall to the $0.00000675 swing low as investors who bought the altcoin at this range grow impatient.
- Japan SBI VC has invited Japanese crypto community members to commemorate Kabo-chan’s birthday, the dog that inspired the Dogecoin meme.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is trying to catch up with the broader market rally, but a stiff roadblock will not let it. Nevertheless, SHIB bulls do not show any signs of stopping, with a key announcement in the meme coin ecosystem likely to steer optimism.
Also Read: Shiba Inu announces launch of Shib Name Service on Shibarium, SHIB holders await reaction
Shiba Inu network announcement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) community is trending on Crypto X, first, coming on the back of the launch of Shib Name Service on Shibarium as reported on November 1. Barely 24 hours later, the ecosystem’s marketing specialist Lucie indicated that the Japan SBI VC has invited Japanese cryptocurrency community members to commemorate Kabo-chan’s birthday, November 2.
Japan SBI VC Trade Makes Special Shiba Inu Announcement https://t.co/WB23bnmIRD— | ✨Shibarium✨ (@LucieSHIB) November 2, 2023
Kabo-chan is a renowned internet sensation popular for inspiring the two leading meme coins by market capitalization, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin (DOGE). With this announcement, the Tokyo-based financial services group is honoring Kabosu-chain with a celebratory campaign where every member of the Japanese crypto community gets the opportunity to earn cryptocurrencies inspired by Kabo-chan. This means either DOGE or SHIB.
Participants in the competition must engage in Shiba Inu and Dogecoin-related transactions, including a coin lending project and get rewarded for buying either of the two tokens in the duration of the campaign.
To qualify for the reward, participants must have purchased Shiba Inu or Dogecoin tokens worth at least 50,000 yen (approximately $332.20 based on current rates) while the campaign lasts, set to end on December 1.
Shiba Inu price outlook with SHIB holders chasing Kabo-chan rewards
Shiba Inu price is testing the supply zone extending from $0.00000786 to $0.00000837. This supply barrier has capped the upside potential for SHIB for almost two weeks, with ten unsuccessful breakout attempts so far.
The supply zone is an order block where a lot of sellers populate. This means a lot of aggressive selling can be expected around this zone. This could, with the fact the Relative Strength Index (RSI) deviating to the south, see selling pressure overpower buying pressure.
The result could be a bold downtrend, with Shiba Inu price possibly extending below the $0.00000750 level, or worse, extrapolate the losses to test the $0.00000700 psychological level before challenging the demand zone ranging from $0.00000655 to $0.00000694. A break and close below the midline of this order block at $0.00000675 could spur a fresh downtrend.
SHIB/USDT 1-day chart
IntoTheBlock’s “Global In/Out of the Money Around Price” (GIOM) model reveals there is a crucial supply barrier that will prevent the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization from achieving its upside potential. Based on this on-chain metric, there are only two major areas of interest between $0.000008000 and $0.000014 and $0.000014 to $0.000019 that are filled by a high number of investors that bought SHIB around these price levels.
SHIB GIOM
Any efforts to send Shiba Inu price past the aforementioned levels would be countered by selling pressure from a total of almost 500 addresses holding SHIB.
Nevertheless, with the RSI still above the 50 level, the upside potential remains plausible for Shiba Inu price. Increased buying pressure above current levels could see SHIB price break past the midline of this order block at $0.00000814. A decisive candlestick close above $0.00000814 level would confirm the continuation of the uptrend.
Once an uptrend is in play, Shiba Inu price could stretch to the $0.00000910 level, around 15% above current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
