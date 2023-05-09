- Shiba Inu price fell by 11% over the last 72 hours pulling the meme coin below $0.00001000.
- About 280 trillion SHIB acquired in the range between $0.00000999 and $0.00001400 has receded to losses.
- MVRV ratio shows that Shiba Inu investors are currently underwater, less likely to sell and instead accumulate, driving the price higher.
Shiba Inu price has inched lower towards a key support line that truly acts as the last line of defense before SHIB enters uncharted territory. However, there is a chance that investors might deflect this possibility as their increasing unrealized losses might lead them to refrain from selling, providing the foundation for a recovery to take shape.
Shiba Inu price dips lower
Shiba Inu price at the time of writing can be seen trading at $0.00000889, losing the psychological support level of $0.00001000 in the past three days. Falling by 11% in this duration, SHIB added to the ongoing decline that began in early February after the meme coin hit its year-to-date highs.
SHIB/USD 1-day chart
The decline in price resulted in a significant chunk of Shiba Inu supply falling back into the red after having been in profit nearly four months ago. This includes the coins acquired by more than 330,000 addresses between $0.00000999 and $0.00001400. In all, about 280 trillion SHIB worth a little under $2.5 billion have lost their profitability since February.
Shiba Inu GIOM
According to the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, however, these underwater investors might be willing to act bullishly again.
This indicator basically measures the share of token holders in profit or loss. In the case of SHIB, a dip below the -10% mark suggests that a large cohort of investors are heavily underwater and that rather than realize their losses, they might refrain from selling and hold on in the hope price will rally back up.
This zone is also known as the opportunity zone. Thus, HODLing and accumulation could become the major focus of SHIB holders, which in return acts as a trigger for recovery.
Shiba Inu MVRV ratio
This is linked to Loss Aversion Bias, a trading psychology term that describes a cognitive bias that leads traders to place more weight on avoiding losses rather than seeking gains even when those losses accumulate. Loss aversion is often caused by emotions such as fear, anxiety and regret.
Furthermore, now more than ever, investors have an incentive to HODL instead of selling since the meme coin is close to a key support level. Marked at $0.00000767, this point is the lowest Shiba Inu price has ever reached. Falling through it could trigger unprecedented bearishness for the cryptocurrency.
Shiba Inu all-time low
Thus to subvert this, SHIB would need to at least breach above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.00001134, which would ascertain chances of recovery for the meme coin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
FTX creditors await retrieval of lost funds as Alameda Research receives $57.5 million in Tether
A crypto intelligence tracker Arkham Intel recently identified the on-chain transfer of more than $57 million in cryptocurrencies to Alameda Research’s wallets. These wallets are wholly controlled by the Bankruptcy Estate that was created to aid creditors of Samuel Bankman-Fried’s defunct firms – Alameda Research and FTX exchange.
Ethereum price to slide lower as Binance congestion gridlock trips up top 3 coins
Ethereum (ETH) price had a rough session on Monday as Binance reported issues liftingf its ban on Bitcoin withdrawals that had to be reinstated only hours after it got lifted.
Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens
Staking protocol Lido announced late Monday that its version 2 update will go ahead on May 15. The update will unlock direct in-protocol Ether withdrawals and enable withdrawal requests.
Solana Saga phone launch could support SOL price recovery
Solana’s Saga Mobile, which offers users access to decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 applications in the Solana ecosystem, is available for purchase from late Monday.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.