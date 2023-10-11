Shiba Inu price at an inflection point with SHIB testing the 50% retracement of a three-day demand zone

- Shib Inu price tests the three-day demand zone between $0.00000694 and $0.00000655, a make or break moment for the memecoin.
- SHIB must hold above the 50% retracement level of $0.00000675 to maintain its upside potential.
- A decisive breach of the aforementioned level would clear the clog for further decline, putting off prospects for recovery rally.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been on a steep downtrend since mid-August, recording pronounced lower lows on the three-day time frame. The slump has brought SHIB to a crossroad in the short term.
Also Read: Shiba Inu price marking fresh 2023 lows could lead to $107 million worth of tokens facing losses
Shiba Inu price at a crossroad
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price seems to have found support at the $0.00000675 level, which coincides with the 50% retracement level or midline of the three-day demand zone ranging between $0.00000694 and $0.00000655.
Historically, when an asset’s price records a solid move below the midline of an order block, it tends to extend the trend. As such, it is critical that SHIB holds above $0.00000675, or that the order block continues to hold as a support.
While a correction is critical, the odds continue to favor the downside, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still below 50 and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators soaked in the negative territory. As such, it is likely that Shiba Inu price could extrapolate the losses, heading towards the $0.00000654 level while collecting the buy side liquidity that continues to reside underneath. Such a move would fail the demand zone, rendering it a bearish breaker.
SHIB/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if the demand zone holds as a support floor, Shiba Inu price could use it as the jumping-off point for its potential recovery rally. Such a move could send SHIB north, to the supply zone between $0.00000786 and $0.00000837. A decisive three-day candlestick close above the midline of this order block at $0.00000815 would confirm the trend north.
On-chain aggregator IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model reveals there exists a strong supply barrier that will prevent the meme cryptocurrency from achieving its upside potential. Based on this on-chain metric, two major areas of interest abound between $0.000008 and $0.000014 and secondly, between $0.00001400 and $0.00001900. A high number of investors fill these areas, constituting traders that had previously purchased the meme coin around this price level. Here, an aggregate of around 514,140 addresses are holding nearly 721.23 trillion Shiba Inu tokens.
SHIB GIOM
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price at an inflection point with SHIB testing the 50% retracement of a three-day demand zone
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been on a steep downtrend since mid-August, recording pronounced lower lows on the three-day time frame. The slump has brought SHIB to a crossroad in the short term.
Lido DAO price failing the critical support level could trigger losses worth over $75 million
Lido DAO price has been moving sideways for the past month or so, with minor increases and decreases noted every now and then. However, the lack of a clear trend has left the investors uncertain as to whether their holdings will ever become profitable or not.
Caroline Ellison points finger at Sam Bankman-Fried, details from day 5 of SBF trial
Caroline Ellison was the witness on the stand on day five of the Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) trial, with the former FTX executive facing charges on seven counts of crimes. The case is heard in a Manhattan court.
Bitcoin dominance abounds despite 95% of BTC supply being stationary in past month
Bitcoin (BTC) dominance continues to stand, recording multimonth highs. Meanwhile, investors have chosen to leave their BTC holdings be, neither succumbing to selling appetite nor cashing in for quick gains.
Bitcoin: BTC bearish fractal forecasts correction to $25,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $27,600 and shows no directional bias on the daily chart. Liquidity pockets are present in both directions, leaving traders guessing where BTC will go next.