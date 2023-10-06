- Shiba Inu price is currently trading at $0.00000722 after failing to breach the 50-day EMA.
- Price indicators and movement suggest SHIB is not too far from charting a new year-to-date low, as it stands only 8% above $0.00000656.
- Whale addresses holding between 10 million to 1 billion SHIB have been shedding their tokens, hinting at a decline.
Shiba Inu price has failed to make any recovery since the August crash, and the meme coin has only reached closer to establishing a new year-to-date low. The possibility of the same is likely as even whales are switching their stance from bullish to bearish by selling their holdings.
Shiba Inu price to test the critical support line
Shiba Inu price, trading at $0.00000722 at the time of writing, is close to testing the support floor at $0.00000699. This level has been acting as a safety net for more than a month since SHIB failed to breach the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is presently below the neutral line marked at 50.0, which highlights the lack of bullish momentum in the market. This, as well as the 100 and 200-day EMA standing as resistance levels, only intensify the bearishness.
Thus, if Shiba Inu price slips below the $0.00000699 support line, it will have one chance to bounce back off the support level at $0.00000656. However, if this support is lost too, the meme coin will mark a new 2023 low, slipping to $0.00000600.
SHIB/USD 1-day chart
But if the meme coin bounces back off $0.00000699 and climbs upwards to breach the 50-day EMA, it would have a chance to reclaim $0.00000791 as support, which coincides with the 100-day EMA. This would invalidate the bearish thesis and set SHIB up for further recovery.
Whales hint at no recovery, though
Not only are the broader market conditions, but the investors are also not very bullish towards Shiba Inu right now. The addresses holding between 10 million to 1 billion SHIB tokens have recently begun shedding their holdings. Combined, their wallets have seen outflows of 270 billion SHIB worth over $1 million in just the past three days.
Historically, the accumulation of these whales has resulted in a rally in price, while their selling has led to a fall in SHIB’s value. Thus, their offloading of tokens suggests a decline is on the way.
Shiba Inu supply distribution
This would have a dire impact on about 14.89 trillion SHIB tokens worth over $107 million. As noted on the Global In/Out of Money (GIOM) indicator, these tokens have been hanging in uncertainty since Shiba Inu price slipped below $0.00000800 and could end up facing losses if the meme coin falls below $0.00000700.
Shiba Inu GIOM
Consequently, it could lead to investors offsetting their losses by selling before Shiba Inu price declines further. Thus, it is crucial for Shiba Inu to sustain above the $0.00000699 support line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
