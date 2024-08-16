Shiba Inu’s Shibarium will offer scalability and low transaction costs needed to power meme games and play-to-earn.

Shiba Inu will drop further details on meme gaming and Shibarium for developers at Shiba Con 2024 in November.

SHIB price is nearly unchanged this week, down less than 1% and trades at $0.00001335 at the time of writing.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is in a state of decline, even as the meme coin unveils plans for its Layer 2 scaling solution Shibarium. Lucie, behind the X handle @LucieSHIB, shared details of how Shibarium’s scalability and low transaction costs can help power play-to-earn and meme games in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Shiba Inu could power Play-to-Earn and meme games through Shibarium

Meme coin narrative has been dominant this crypto cycle. The meme coin sector has yielded highest gains for traders in H1 2024. Shiba Inu, the second largest meme coin could power meme games and Play-to-Earn gaming through its Layer 2 platform Shibarium.

Lucie, marketing executive at Shiba Inu, dropped details of what to expect from Shibarium and elaborated on low transaction costs and scalability. Shibarium is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and turns Shiba Inu into a complete ecosystem that can power games.

Shiba Inu could extend gains by nearly 11%

Shiba Inu price is nearly unchanged this week, with less than 1% decline on Binance. The meme coin could extend gains by nearly 11% and revisit the August 1 low of $0.00001484 as seen in the SHIB/USDT daily chart. This is a key level for the meme coin since it acted as support for the meme coin between March and August.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows green histogram bars, signaling underlying positive momentum in Shiba Inu’s price trend.

SHIB/USDT daily chart

Shiba Inu could find support at the August 5 low of $0.00001078 in the event of a correction in the meme coin.