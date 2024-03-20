- Shiba Inu holders have realized gains on their SHIB holdings for nearly two weeks, until March 18.
- SHIB price has fallen by a sharp 45% from its year-to-date peak of $0.00004567.
- Shiba Inu price could face another 30% drawdown before recovering.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price declined to an intraday low of $0.00002366 on Wednesday, a.nearly 45% drawdown from its year-to-date peak. The recent Bitcoin price correction has resulted in a drop in several other cryptocurrency assets, hitting altcoins and meme coins as well.
Beyond the broader market correction, SHIB holders have consistently taken profits for nearly two weeks, between March 4 and 18, a factor that has likely contributed to the sharp correction.
Also read: Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB loses top 10 position to AVAX
Shiba Inu price crashes in crypto market correction
Shiba Inu price is down to $0.00002531 at the time of writing. The meme coin suffered a steep correction after hitting its year-to-date peak of $0.00004567 on March 5. SHIB could continue its decline, according to on-chain metrics and technical indicators.
The Network Realized Profit/Loss metric, which has recorded positive spikes in the last two weeks, shows consistent profit-taking by SHIB holders. This has happened alongside the asset’s price correction.
Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment
Moreover, Shiba Inu has observed a decline in address activity. Both the number of active addresses and the Network Growth (or the number of new addresses) are in a downward trend, signaling a decline in interest from market participants.
Shiba Inu Active Addresses and Network Growth. Source: Santiment
Shiba Inu price could see another 30% drawdown
SHIB/USDT is trading at $0.00002531 at the time of writing, down45% from its year-to-date high of $0.00004567. The meme coin is currently in a downward trend and technical indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) favor more losses.
The red bars below the zero line on the MACD generally indicate that bearish momentum is increasing. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to the neutral zone at 50.66, signaling indecisiveness among investors.
There is a Fair Value Gap (FVG) on SHIB/USDT monthly chart between $0.00000997 and $0.00002136. Shiba Inu price could collect liquidity in this range before a rebound.
SHIB price is likely to find support at $0.00001821, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, followed by the midpoint of the FVG at 0.00001565.
SHIB/USDT 1-day chart
In an upside scenario, a daily candlestick close above $0.0002630, the upper boundary of the FVG on the daily price chart, could invalidate the bearish thesis. The first resistances for SHIB price could would be $0.00003798, the 50% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price declines as SEC and Ripple file proposal to keep briefing under wraps in lawsuit
XRP price declined below its psychological support at $0.60, on Wednesday. XRPLedger’s native token is in a downward trend while Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple gear up for the upcoming lawsuit deadline on March 22.
LUNC price crash could extend 30% amid oncoming hearing between Terraform Labs and the SEC
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) price is trading with a bearish bias, extending the fall as part of a broader market crash, led by Bitcoin. For LUNC price, however, volatility is expected amid two fundamental events expected early next week.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC stuck under $65K ahead of FOMC
Bitcoin price slipped below the $65,000 threshold on Tuesday, bringing down with it Ethereum price as well as Ripple price. Volatility levels have also increased, as markets await Wednesday Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting.
Bitcoin price correction is harsh, but late bulls could still have an opportunity to buy the dip
Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped to trade within the $62,000 range, providing late bulls to buy BTC around 15% below its all-time high. The effects of the dump spread across the market, causing millions in liquidations even as the countdown to the halving continues.
Bitcoin: Can BTC hit $100,000 without a correction?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a slowdown in momentum as it set up a new all-time high of $73,949 on March 13. Considering the massive uptrend that BTC has been experiencing, a short-term correction is nothing to be concerned about.