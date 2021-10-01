- Shiba Inu price slides sideways out of extremely constricted trade conditions.
- Shiba Inu is currently testing a move above the daily Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen.
- A breakout above $0.0000077 could generate a +25% gain.
Shiba Inu price has made some positive gains since sliding outside of the bearish pennant formation on Wednesday. It tested a breakout above the Tenakan-Sen for the first time since September 19th and tested the Kijun-Sen. While Thursday’s price action saw Shiba Inu rejected against those two Ichimoku levels, Friday’s present trading conditions show it above both and moving higher.
Shiba Inu price moves higher to test key resistance at $0.0000077
Shiba Inu price has several conditions it must complete to initiate a breakout towards new significant highs. First, it needs to close above the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at $0.0000074. Next, it will need to close above $0.0000077. $0.0000077 represents three critical resistance levels: a prior uptrend angle, Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B. A close above those resistance zones could propel Shiba Inu towards $0.000009
The Relative Strength Index and Composite Index show favorable conditions to any bullish breakout having significant and sustainable momentum. The Relative Strength Index has flattened out considerably while, most importantly, the Composite Index has crossed above both of its moving averages near the zero line. There is some danger that hidden bearish divergence may develop on one or both oscillators, but where Shiba Inu price closes will determine whether that divergence will be a concern.
SHIB/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
The current setup on the daily candlestick chart for Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu price is very tricky to forecast. The overall threat remains to the downside, but the current setup could very easily and very quickly turn bullish. However, any rejection against the Cloud and trendline or a close below the Kijun-Sen and Tenkan-Sen would confirm a bull trap and invalidate any bullish forecast.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple pushes SEC up the wall on court proceedings while analysts turn bullish on XRP
Ripple is making strides in the court proceedings of the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) v. Ripple case. Proponents expect the outcome of the proceedings to favor Ripple, thus predicting a breakout in XRP price.
Ethereum’s Triple Halving is happening as circulating supply plunges
Visa revealed the concept of Universal Payment Channel through a layer-2 network powered by Ethereum. As “The Merge” draws closer, Ethereum reserves across exchanges are dropping. A brewing supply shock is likely to trigger a bull run, pushing the altcoin closer to “Triple Halving.”
Polkadot price encounters stiff resistance at $30.50 as DOT attempts to breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Polkadot price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what DOT needs to do to advance further.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bounces back toward $50,000 after FUD-induced crash
Bitcoin price suffered two fatal corrections on September 7 and September 20. However, the buyers stepped in, giving bears a run for their money, leading to consolidation. The buyers appear to have taken control of the ship and likely aim to break out from a bullish pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.