Shib Inu price jumps 7% as boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces partnership with Shibarium

- Shiba Inu price has surged 7%, with the market steered by recent partnership with boxing star and politician Manny Pacquiao.
- Pacquiao Foundation will use Shibarium blockchain to optimize fundraising, distribution, and other operations.
- Shibarium will allow the non-profit to continue its humanitarian work while scaling up operations to help millions more.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has found strength after what had been a steep fall, hinging on a critical support from which it nurtures an uptrend. The tailwinds sprout from a recent announcement, serving as a bullish fundamenta developmentl for the meme cryptocurrency.
SHIB in Focus as Ex-Philippines Senator Manny Pacquiao Foundation Will Use #Shibarium https://t.co/FJ4lNeDPB6— | ✨Shib.io✨ (@LucieSHIB) November 15, 2023
Also Read: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Bonk Open Interest spikes, outshining Bitcoin
Shiba Inu finds strength as Shibarium embraces Pacquiao Foundation
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is up almost 10% in the last 24 hours, rising on the back of news that the Pacquiao Foundation, a non-profit led by former Philippine boxing heavyweight turned politician(Senator) Manny Pacquiao, will use Shibarium for its humanitarian works.
SHIB/USDT 1-day chart
The partnership, set to begin in Wednesday, November 22, will see Shibarium become an enabler to the foundation’s fundraising optimization and distribution, among other operations. The foundation’s hallmark is to help the needy, with millions of aid already issued out for people requiring urgent support. Commenting on the matter, Manny Pacquiao Foundation Executive Director Jon Sisson told CoinDesk:
Shibarium will allow us to continue this good work while scaling up operations to help millions more.
While the partnership is only starting, the foundation has been accepting SHIB donations, with the history going back two years, since 2021.
Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao announces partnership with Shiba Inu. $SHIB #Shibarium pic.twitter.com/1ifGHgqLPI— Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) November 15, 2023
It should be noted that Shibarium, a Layer 2 (L2) blockchain built atop Ethereum, makes it possible for users to transact on the network at affordable rates. It is faster with reduced bottlenecks, a typical characteristic of an L2 network, which are off-chain applications built on top of a ‘base’ blockchain.
Shiba Inu doubles down on partnerships
It comes only weeks after the launch of SHIB Name Service (SNS) on Shibarium as reported on November 1. This feature, or service rather, went live on November 1, allowing users to personalize their names and control their identity on Shibarium. It marked a watershed moment for the community, facilitating secure names, rather than complex addresses like 0xCD4(...).
Shortly after, the ecosystem’s marketing specialist Lucie indicated that the Japan SBI VC had invited Japanese cryptocurrency community members to commemorate Kabo-chan’s birthday on November 2.
Japan SBI VC Trade Makes Special Shiba Inu Announcement https://t.co/WB23bnmIRD— | ✨Shib.io✨ (@LucieSHIB) November 2, 2023
Kabo-chan is a famous internet sensation renowned for inspiring the Shiba Inu and Dogecoin (DOGE).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE in a fit to break $0.0786 after three unsuccessful attempts
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is up 7% after the $0.0722 support level broke its fall in the three-day crash beginning November 12 to 14. It came after a rejection from the midline of the supply zone at $0.0786, a critical hurdle that continues to keep DOGE stunted.
Shib Inu price jumps 7% as boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces partnership with Shibarium
Shiba Inu has found strength after what had been a steep fall, hinging on a critical support from which it nurtures an uptrend. The tailwinds sprout from a recent announcement, serving as a bullish fundamental development for the meme cryptocurrency.
Render price skyrockets by 25% as Binance announces RNDR listing on its Japanese exchange
Render price is seeing one of the largest single-day growth this month as the AI token hits a 19-month high. Generally, such large rallies are either run by speculation or major network development, and fortunately, in the case of RNDR, it is the latter.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC bulls take advantage of recent dip with $40,000 in sight
Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing strength again after a stark correction on Tuesday that bruised the market. Ethereum (ETH) is following the trend set by the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Bitcoin crashes ahead of ETF approval window, but bull run is not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of slowing down after Thursday’s sudden sell-off that wiped out more than a billion dollars in open interest and hundreds of millions in liquidations. While this caused many altcoins to suddenly crash double digits others continue to face immense selling pressure. Despite the recent debacle, investors remain optimistic and expect the 2023 rally to continue.