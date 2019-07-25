Senate hearing on cryptocurrency regulation largely anticipated

The Senate Banking Committee is set to hold another hearing on crypto regulation.

Hearings been scheduled for next week, 30th July, where the markets will be seeking much clarity.



The Senate Banking Committee has arranged a legal hearing which will have much focus around regulatory frameworks for distributed ledger technology (DLT) and digital assets. The hearing is going to be taking place next week.

In terms of the official statement it detailed that the Committee is planning to have an open session dubbed “Examining Regulatory Frameworks for Virtual Assets and DLT”, which is scheduled for 30th July.

The Committee has already had a wide range of hearings regarding blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.





