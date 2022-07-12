Tokensoft hopes to deploy its platform for user-led token sales on ten chains by the end of the year.
Chain-agnostic token sales platform Tokensoft has successfully deployed Tokensoft V2, a web-3-enabled version of its platform, on Ethereum and Avalanche, the company said in a press release shared with CoinDesk.
Tokensoft V2 provides a stage for customers to sell and distribute their own tokens. The platform aspires to make sales more fair and transparent for its users by ironing out common issues like the prevalence of bots on networks, skewed price discovery and sudden transaction fee spikes. In addition, the platform offers users tools and resources to comply with increasingly complicated international token sales rules and regulations
Tokensoft CEO Mason Borda says his company, which was founded in 2017, has always taken regulations compliance issues seriously.
In its early days, the platform earned approval for its first two projects through the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). Then, in 2019, the security token facilitator rolled out a tool to help token issuers comply with securities requirements, developing an administrative panel for transfer agents. It’s that approach to regulations issues that has carried through to the launch of the company’s web-3-enabled platform.
“We work with our customer counsel to understand the regulatory requirements because a lot of times these projects are run by [web developers] and not people with regulatory expertise,” Borda told CoinDesk in an interview last week. “So we sort of are an intermediary there and help these projects comply with their international regulatory requirements.”
Tokensoft V2’s deployment on Ethereum and Avalanche follows a four-week round of testnet deployments with 13,637 users.
But the platform isn’t stopping there — Tokensoft’s leadership plans to deploy its V2 platform on ten chains by the end of this year. The platform has already received preliminary grant approval from blockchains like Avalanche and Polygon, with the latter chain launch expected to bring another five-thousand to 10,000 users to the platform.
Tokensoft’s team also plans to pick up more users by making the experience of selling and distributing tokens more easy and rewarding for the bootstrap communities it already serves.
So far, the platform has worked to eliminate bots that can monopolize sales, ensuring real users can access and participate in popular sale events across the platform. To make sales more streamlined and less expensive, Tokensoft also employs web-3-native technology that queues users into a sale at an expected rate. This prevents users from flooding a sale all at once, which causes transaction fees on the network to spike.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
What does the recent Bitcoin price sell-off mean for the crypto ecosystem?
Bitcoin price tried to breach through the significant and high-time frame resistance barrier but failed. As a result, the downswing that emerged pushed BTC lower and the June 11 sell-off has currently pushed it below the $20,000 psychological level.
Why Tezos investors need to part from XTZ if this level breaks down
Tezos price action has formed an ascending triangle, hinting at a bullish outlook. However, considering the bearish backdrop, investors can expect a bearish breakout. A decisive daily candlestick close below $1.33 could trigger a 29% crash to $1.07.
What it will take to get the Solana price out of the gutter
Solana price shows strong macro technicals. Defining the true market bottom will be more challenging as SOL price could continue falling to $17.
Will Ethereum 2.0 save the ETH price from another 25% decline?
Ethereum price could commence another liquidity hunt targeting $950. The bulls will need to step in soon to alter the bearish narrative, as market sentiment alone is failing to reach higher targets of anticipated bullrun.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.