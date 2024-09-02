SEC warns FTX exchange against paying back creditors in stablecoins, digital assets

- FTX’s plan to revive the offshore crypto exchange was shut down by CEO John Ray III and legal counsel.
- The bankrupt exchange is expected to pay back creditors in cash and US Dollar pegged stablecoins.
- SEC takes issue with crypto payments to FTX creditors, latest filing shows.
A US court had ordered FTX exchange to pay $12.7 billion and compensate creditors, victims of fraud, nearly five months after founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s imprisonment. A recent court filing, dated August 30 shows that the Securities & Exchange Commission warned the bankrupt exchange of paying back creditors in kind, or in cryptocurrencies.
The current plan is to pay creditors in cash and US Dollar-pegged stablecoins.
SEC against crypto payments to FTX’s creditors
The US financial regulator warned FTX exchange that it reserves the right to question the legality of claims paid using money from “crypto asset securities.” The SEC’s recent filing notes that FTX’s plan to pay users and fraud victims does not specify if the provision to make stablecoin payments is approved and who will distribute the tokens.
SEC filing dated August 30
Why FTX went bankrupt
In late 2022 during the crypto-market correction, FTX exchange imploded and went bankrupt. FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried faced imprisonment for 25 years and was convicted of fraud, conspiracy to launder money and ordered to forfeit $11 billion in assets.
FTX exchange was worth $32 billion in 2022 and the exchange’s executives used customer funds for investments that would qualify as risky. In the lawsuit, prosecutors referred to the executives’ actions as “old-fashioned embezzlement,” disguised under new technology.
The founder was held liable for taking $8 billion from users.
Road ahead
The SEC has reserved the right to comment on the legality of payments involving cryptocurrencies. Further, the regulator joined hands with the US Trustee overseeing the bankruptcy and objected to a discharge provision in the bankruptcy plan that would indemnify the FTX debtors from future legal actions by creditors.
FTX’s bankruptcy fee surpassed $800 million per a report by TheBlock and as of May 2024, the exchange agreed to pay 98% of its creditors, including individual investors who held $50,000 or less with the exchange.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
What to expect from Bitcoin in September, historically a red month for BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) on-chain metrics support gains in Bitcoin, however, historically the largest cryptocurrency has yielded negative returns for traders in the month of September. The ongoing cycle is considered different from previous ones with Bitcoin Spot ETFs approved this year and rising institutional demand for the asset.
Ripple update: 1 billion XRP transfer, SEC could payback $125 million to Ripple if appeal fails
Ripple unlocked a large volume of XRP tokens on September 1. The transfer was tracked by Whale Alerts and XRP traders pondered on the impact of the large volume unlock. XRP is currently faced with mounting selling pressure and slipped to $0.55 on Sunday.
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin says never sold Ether for profit, ETH slips under $2,400
Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum founder responded to criticism of Ether on-chain transfers. Buterin’s recent Ether transfers have raised concerns among ETH holders. Ether crumbled under selling pressure since ETF launch and consistent outflows have negatively influenced the altcoin’s price.
Crypto millionaires double in 2024, cross 172,000 amidst meme coin and AI hype
Crypto Wealth Report 2024 shared insights into the number of crypto and Bitcoin millionaires and the increase since last year. Nate Geraci of the ETF Store commented on the statistics. Bitcoin trades at $59,062 at the time of writing. The number of Bitcoin millionaires has doubled in 2024, up to 85,400.
Bitcoin: Will BTC continue its ongoing decline?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $59,000 on Friday, but it has lost 7.5% this week so far after being rejected around the daily resistance of $65,000. The decline is supported by lower demand from the US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which registered a net outflow of $103.8 million, falling Bitcoin's Coinbase Premium Index, and a spike in Network Realized Profit/Loss. However, some investors seem to be taking the chance to buy BTC amid this price dip, as shown by the Exchange Netflow data.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.