- The US SEC has responded to the Court’s determination about XRP not being a security.
- The response comes after Judge Torres drew a line between token sales to institutional investors and the general public.
- Based on the comment, the commission remains on course, with plans to review the decision.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was the subject of ridicule during the opening hours of the US session on July 13. This came after the much-awaited summary judgment in the Ripple versus SEC case. As it happened, the overseeing Judge, Analisa Torres, ruled that XRP was not a security in certain circumstances.
SEC responds to partial win/lose
The US SEC took a partial win home and lives to fight another day. After backlash and ridicule from XRP community members, the commission has indicated its stand following the Court’s decision. Based on the remarks reported by Fox Business, the SEC may be taking the case further. Citing a portion of the response,
We will continue to review the decision.
Nevertheless, the agency acknowledges a victory of its own after the Judge established that Ripple “offered and sold” the tokens “as investment contracts in violation of the securities laws in certain circumstances.”
Based on the Court’s determination, Ripple violated the securities laws when selling XRP to institutional investors. Judge Torres gave them a pass for selling the asset to the general public.
Citing the chief legal officer at Ripple, Stuart Alderoty,
A huge win today – as a matter of law - XRP is not a security. Also, a matter of law - sales on exchanges are not securities. Sales by executives are not securities. Other XRP distributions – to developers, charities, and employees- are not securities. The only thing the Court found constitutes an investment contract is past direct XRP sales to institutional clients. There will be further court proceedings only on these institutional sales per the Court’s order.
Noteworthy, a summary judgment perusal shows the Court agreed with the commission that the Howey test governs the securities analysis of cryptocurrency transactions. The Court also denied Ripple’s analysis of what constitutes an investment contract.
Nevertheless, the Court’s decision has made it clear that the SEC does not have unrestricted jurisdiction over crypto, perhaps explaining the crypto market hype. Kraken and Coinbase exchanges have already heeded Ripple lawyer John Deaton’s call to action that exchanges list or re-list XRP as a show of solidarity for the ruling.
One of many. Make no mistake: every exchange in the United States should relist XRP IN SOLIDARITY with today’s decision: @coinbase @krakenfx #Crypto.com, @Gemini etc etc https://t.co/q22NJOTsKO— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) July 13, 2023
This indicates what the industry is fighting for, with crypto executives like Binance CEO congratulating the Ripple camp for the win.
XRP— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) July 13, 2023
What Ripple’s ruling means for the broader crypto community
For one, it obliterates the commission’s case against Coinbase, which sold 13 tokens labeled securities through the exchange and not in Launchpad’s such as ICOs or IEOs.
The sale of XRP on exchanges is NOT a security. Which means the sales of all cryptos on exchanges are NOT securities and @SECGov and @GaryGensler have NO jurisdiction over them. This is a watershed moment that relegates the SEC to TradFi and makes it a dinosaur regulator. Buh-bye pic.twitter.com/PRuumqQBEL— Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) July 13, 2023
Nevertheless, CoinDesk columnist Preston Bryne opines that the July 13 ruling only assures crypto issuers of continued uncertainty that only Congress can correct.
For now, however, vindicated that Gensler no longer has sole jurisdiction over them, altcoins flash green after the news of the ruling broke out, suggesting a buying frenzy that saw XRP naysayers miss out on 70% gains while Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Cardano (ADA) holders raked in around 20% in profit.
It remains to be seen what the SEC’s next move will be, but FXStreet will update you.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
