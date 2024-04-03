- The Securities and Exchange Commission asked for public comments on three Spot Ethereum ETF applications.
- Comments on the Fidelity Ethereum Fund, Grayscale Ethereum Trust and Bitwise Ethereum Trust are due in 21 days.
- Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas says the odds of a Spot ETH ETF approval by May 2024 are a pessimistic 25%.
US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is taking steps towards its decision on a Spot Ethereum (ETH) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) by calling for public comments on three applications.
A recent filing shows the SEC called interested parties to comment on the Fidelity Ethereum Fund, Grayscale Ethereum Trust and Bitwise Ethereum Trust. The SEC had previously asked public commenters to explain if they agree with Fidelity, BlackRock, Cboe and Nasdaq that arguments made in favor of the recently approved spot Bitcoin ETFs support Ethereum ETF.
Spot Ethereum ETF filings get SEC attention
While Bloomberg’s ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, places the odds of a Spot Ethereum ETF at a pessimistic 25%, the SEC has taken necessary steps and called for public comment on three applications, according to a filing dated April 2, 2024.
Re Eth ETF approval, we are holding the line at 25% odds altho tbh it is a very pessimistic 25%. The lack of engagement seems to be purposeful vs procrastination. No positive signs/intel anywhere you look. Personally hope they do approve it but it just ain't looking good. https://t.co/nuBdCDE18L— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) March 25, 2024
Ethereum holders' sentiment has likely dampened as analysts share dismal odds of an approval by May 2024. Crypto expert Vijay Boyapati critiques the need for a product like a Spot ETH ETF and argues that owners are unlikely to get staking yield on their Ethereum holdings and this makes it less attractive for investors.
One of the big disadvantages of Ethereum ETFs (which seem very unlikely to be approved) is that owners are unlikely to get staking yield.— Vijay Boyapati (@real_vijay) April 2, 2024
And if you don't get that yield, your holdings are essentially being inflated away relative to everyone else who does.
In a recent interview with Forbes Crypto, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said that the asset management industry is too focused on Bitcoin, with the upcoming halving event. This takes away the necessary attention needed by an Ethereum ETF product to thrive.
Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, places the odds of an Ethereum ETF approval by May 31 at 19% on Wednesday. Odds have consistently declined throughout March 2024.
Ethereum ETF approval odds on Polymarket
At the time of writing, ETH price is $3,304, up nearly 1% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum consolidates after decline as Coinbase analysts raise concerns about “hidden risks” of restaking
Ethereum's price has been consolidating on Wednesday following its recent crash. The recent price movement follows Coinbase analysts raising concerns about "hidden risks" in restaking protocols and criticism labeled at the Ethereum Foundation after an article recommending adjustments to the ETH issuance curve.
Litecoin price could suffer further decline as whales take profits in large volumes
Litecoin (LTC) has noted a spike in whale transactions valued at $100,000 and higher, alongside spikes in profit-taking in the past week. LTC whales have injected their holdings into circulation, according to on-chain metrics on Santiment.
Jito price confirms 55% breakout rally after recent JTO dip
Jito price action over the past four months has set up a cup-and-handle pattern. This setup forecasts a 55% rise to $6.05, and the recent move confirmed the breakout. A breakdown of the $3.86 support level would invalidate JTO’s bullish outlook.
XRP price dips further as traders dump altcoin in losses
Ripple (XRP) price declined to $0.56 on Wednesday, the lowest level in two weeks, as traders awaited further developments in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple.
Bitcoin: BTC looks set for correction amid increasing sell signals
Bitcoin (BTC) price action remains unchanged as it trades below the 2021 ATH for the fourth consecutive week. With Grayscale’s ETF outflows slowing down, investors expect a positive outlook for the crypto markets, but the short-term directional bias, at least from a technical perspective, remains bearish for BTC.