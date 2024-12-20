The SEC approved Hashdex's proposal for a crypto index ETF.

The ETF currently features Bitcoin and Ethereum, with possible additions in the future.

The agency also approved Franklin Templeton's amendment to its Cboe BZX for a crypto index ETF.

The US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approved asset managers Hashdex and Franklin Templeton's filing for a crypto index exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Thursday.

SEC gives greenlight to Hashdex Nasdaq and Franklin Templeton Cboe crypto index ETFs

The SEC has approved combined spot-based Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from asset managers Hashdex and Franklin Templeton, according to a filing on Thursday.

The approvals cover the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF and the Franklin Templeton Crypto Index ETF. The agency stated that Nasdaq and Cboe BZX proposed rule changes to list and trade shares of the products.

The products will feature both Bitcoin and Ethereum with a 80/20 average weighting but will give room for future additions.

Nasdaq filed an amended proposal for a Hashdex crypto index ETF in September after its original filing in May.

On the other hand, Franklin Templeton has been pursuing this ETF since filing its initial proposal in September.

The updated filing, submitted earlier Thursday by Cboe BZX, received accelerated clearance due to its adherence to existing commodity-based trust share standards.

According to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the products would likely go live in January.

The SEC's approval showcases the easing tension between the regulator and the crypto community ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

Additionally, the approval confirms Tuesday's speculations from Balchunas concerning a new wave of ETFs. Balchunas predicted that a combo of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs would happen first, followed by Litecoin (LTC) and HBAR ETFs approval.