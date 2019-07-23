Scammers guaranteeing crypto earnings impersonate UK’s FCA emails

- The emails are selling the idea that Bitcoin is rising in market value in the near future.
- The FCA has already confirmed that its aware of the emails.
Emails purporting to come from the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) are going around claiming to offer a "guaranteed chance to earn" on digital currencies. The emails from the regulator bare both branding and logo.
The emails are selling the idea that Bitcoin is rising in market value in the near future. The emails run the subject line as "Guaranteed chance to earn" while the continuation reads:
"Bitcoin is still a long way off its peak price of $20,000, which it reached in 2017, but some cryptocurrency experts believe it could hit an even higher value by 2020."
The recipients are then directed to click on a button branded with FCA’s maroon color saying “Click here.” According to Dominic Thomas the founder of Solomon’s Independent Financial Advisers, he received the emails at least five times over the last weekend and moved to warn the regulator on Monday morning via Twitter.
FCA has already confirmed that its aware of the emails and the that the relevant department has flagged them. This is not the first time a scam communication is coming from the FCA. However, the regulator's website categorically warns consumers on its website that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is".
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD clinches to $10,000 amid growing bearish pressure - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTС) is changing hands marginally below $10,000. The first digital coin has lost over 3% since the beginning of the day and stayed amid increased bearish pressure. The price attempted to break above $11,000 on July 20, but the upside momentum failed to gain traction.
Litecoin market update: LTC/USD revisits $90 key support
Litecoin’s value continued to thin under $100 amid rising selling pressure across the board. Bitcoin made a temporary dive under $10,000 while Ethereum tested the support at $210.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD loses ground amid massive crypto sell-off
NEO has recovered from the intraday low of $11.42 to trade at $11.60 at the time of writing. The 15th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $815 million has lost nearly 10% on a day-on-day basis and over 4% since the beginning of Tuesday.
Poloniex transfers its foreign customers to Bermuda-based subsidiary
The majority of non-American Poloniex users will now be serviced by a new Bermuda subsidiary of the cryptocurrency exchange, the platform operator, Circle, announced on Monday, July 22.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.