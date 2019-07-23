Scammers guaranteeing crypto earnings impersonate UK’s FCA emails

The emails are selling the idea that Bitcoin is rising in market value in the near future.

The FCA has already confirmed that its aware of the emails.

Emails purporting to come from the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) are going around claiming to offer a "guaranteed chance to earn" on digital currencies. The emails from the regulator bare both branding and logo.

The emails run the subject line as "Guaranteed chance to earn" while the continuation reads:

"Bitcoin is still a long way off its peak price of $20,000, which it reached in 2017, but some cryptocurrency experts believe it could hit an even higher value by 2020."

The recipients are then directed to click on a button branded with FCA’s maroon color saying “Click here.” According to Dominic Thomas the founder of Solomon’s Independent Financial Advisers, he received the emails at least five times over the last weekend and moved to warn the regulator on Monday morning via Twitter.

FCA has already confirmed that its aware of the emails and the that the relevant department has flagged them. This is not the first time a scam communication is coming from the FCA. However, the regulator's website categorically warns consumers on its website that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is".