SBF urged FTX staff to use Signal app and set message ‘auto delete’ feature, day 3 revelations as Yedidia says

Day 3 of the SBF/FTX trial revealed that Bankman-Fried urged employees to use Signal app and set auto-delete feature.

From the beginning, SBF acknowledged that keeping messages “was all downside.”

Adam Yedidia was today’s witness, having served directly under Nishad Singh and featuring among SBF’s roommates.

Next one on stand will be Paradigm co-founder and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang.

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) attended court for day three of the trial, after yesterday’s opening statements, well-shaven and formally dressed, as reported. This time, however, his mother Barbara Fried is in attendance, Blockworks reports. He is being tried for seven different counts of federal law violations in a Manhattan courthouse.

SBF was against keeping messages, Yedidia

SBF urged employees to use the Signal app and set the messages auto-delete feature, according to testimony by today’s witness, Adam Yedidia, adding that Sam Bankman-Fried believed keeping messages “was all downside.”

Yedidia reported directly to former Engineering director Nishad Singh while living in the same house as Sam Bankman-Fried himself. He also attended college with the accused.

The revelations came as the prosecution took shots at Yedidia, canvassing for information about his professional tenure at FTX and associated relationship with the defendant.

Reportedly, SBF had also sought advice from Yedidia about his intentions to date Alameda Research’s Caroline Ellison, acknowledging having had prior relations with her. According to the testimony, Yedidia did not support the proposal, possibly because of the traditional HR code, “relationships between colleagues are not allowed.” Obviously, SBF did not heed.

Despite his many weaknesses, SBF stood out for his openness to risk, according to Yedidia, highlighting his willingness to test limits no one else would dare.

Notably, Yedidia gets immunity and therefore absolution for his involvement, direct and indirect.

SBF allowed Alameda unlimited withdrawals despite negative balances, Gary Wang

FTX co-founder Gary Wang also attended the court session later that afternoon, testifying that SBF allowed Alameda to execute orders faster on the FTX platform:

We allowed Alameda to withdraw unlimited funds

Wang also added that SBF allowed the hedge fund to execute unlimited withdrawals of funds despite maintaining negative balances.

By the time FTX was imploding, Alameda had withdrawn $8 billion from the exchange and an additional $65 billion from its credit lines.

Another revelation from Wang was that he holds a 17% stake in FTX and 10% in Alameda, while SBF owns 65% and 90%, respectively.

Going forward…

For the second part of the session, Paradigm co-founder and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang will be expected to take the stand.