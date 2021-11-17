An examination of EmiSwap, an audited and cross-chain AMM DEX that assists customers in reducing gas expenses and earning from 365% APR in Farming on Polygon, a Layer-2 scaling solution with payment and loan solutions, atomic swaps, and better dApp and DEX performance.

EmiSwap offers liquidity providers a one-year 365 % APR airdrop on Polygon. Users that add tokens in Emiswap liquidity pools will receive a 1% return on their investment each day! Users that offer liquidity on EmiSwap on Polygon for 60 days, for example, will receive a 60% APR.

Contents

Overview of the DeFi Market.

Making Use of Polygon Solutions.

Using EmiSwap on Polygon to Save Money on Gas.

Summary.

Overview of the DeFi market

Blockchain technology is being utilized by new forms of financial intermediation to provide access to financing while avoiding inefficient and time-consuming traditional institutions such as commercial banks. Since the explosion of the DeFi sector, the total value locked has surged 900%, from less than $10 billion in the first half of 2020 to over $100 billion now. Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is the next frontier in the financial sector.

Despite the market's insatiable drive to surprise us daily, it appears that certain projects survive and continue to navigate the market's waters uniquely and imaginatively. EmiSwap is one of these quality-focused swaps, and we'll be learning more about it.

EmiSwap is a decentralized ecosystem with numerous features and levels of security and functionality that work together to give users a strong UX that stimulates participation and enables trade on the system. This isn't some throwaway endeavor with a nice website and a plan.

Making use of Polygon solutions

Polygon offers several tangible advantages, one of which is the ability for users to conduct gasless transactions. Gas charges may account for a sizable portion of the total swap cost on Ethereum. EmiSwap customers that utilize the Polygon network will be charged very cheap gas rates, and because EmiSwap offers incentives and bonuses, any user can execute transactions for free. EmiSwap wishes to provide value to the DeFi market and all users that participate in this new integration.

Although the Ethereum network now hosts the bulk of EmiSwap activity, it is not always a feasible option for customers owing to persistent network congestion and very expensive gas rates. Even with the recent reduction in congestion, most users cannot afford to pay $100 or more for a single transaction fee on the Ethereum network. Layer-2 solutions from Polygon give a dynamic solution, making EmiSwap much more usable and fun!

"We have always been concerned with making a product that we feel has value and lets consumers get the experience they seek while trading on a decentralized exchange. We are thrilled about the EmiSwap AMM DEX's potential on a strong chain like Polygon. The DeFi community has been waiting for a solution to Ethereum's excessive gas fees for quite some time. Users may now supply liquidity, trade, stake, and farm with almost no fees and at remarkable speeds thanks to the integration of Polygon. We believe that this connection will assist individuals all around the world in making the most of their cryptocurrency investments with EmiSwap and Polygon."

- Greg Mars, Founder of EmiSwap

Benefits for Liquidity Providers

The first advantage is the 365 % APR airdrop, in which users may exchange LP tokens for liquidity in any pair. Users can enter the farming pools with their LP tokens and ESW pair to be eligible for a 365 % APR airdrop (per liquidity) + an additional % APR for farming + 0.25 % of token swappers' platform fees. The 365 % APR Airdrop will be distributed three months following the withdrawal of money or the end of the campaign.

The airdrop with a 180 % APR: Users can offer liquidity in any pool utilizing the ESW token (for example, ESW/USDT) and receive a 180 % APR (per liquidity) plus 0.25 % of the token swappers' fees. The 180 % APR Airdrop will be awarded three months following the withdrawal of funds or the end of the campaign.

Users can offer liquidity, stake their LP tokens in farming pools, and earn large APR incentives DAILY + 0.25 % of the platform's premiums, which are paid by swappers. The XXX % APR farming pool will make its debut on November 23rd.

Referral program

EmiSwap's Referral Program is available for the 365 % and 180 % Airdrops. At three tiers of the referral program, participants receive a portion of the incentives for users they refer to the EmiSwap platform.

Level 1 - 7%: If a USER1 refers a USER2 using their referral link, they will receive 7% of their incentives.

Level 2 - 5%: If USER2 invites USER3, USER1 will get 5% of USER2's prizes.

Level 3 - 3%: If USER3 invites USER4, USER1 will get 3% of USER3's rewards.

Using EmiSwap on Polygon to save money on gas

Polygon's scaling solutions have seen extensive usage, with over 1200 apps hosted, 600 million total transactions processed, 60 million unique user addresses, and $5 billion in assets safeguarded. If users go to EmiSwap (www.emiswap.com/#/swap), they can quickly start by switching the network to Polygon and beginning to make trades. First, they must add some MATIC to their wallet to cover gas costs.

The most popular Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform is Polygon. Its increasing product line simplifies access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions, such as L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more.

Polygon wants to transform Ethereum into an "Internet of Blockchains" by creating additional scaling infrastructure and a fully-fledged multi-chain ecosystem. Polygon now has more direct help from key Ethereum developers than ever before, with multiple Ethereum community members joining Polygon as advisors - a significant boost to the project's ongoing growth and success.

Though the extent to which Polygon can help with Ethereum network scaling is uncertain, the benefits of doing so cannot be overstated. While Polygon's timeframe is ambitious, the project has gathered the required technology, backing, and talent to meet its objectives. DeFi is being disrupted by EmiSwap.

EmiSwap is a cross-chain AMM DEX that enables users to earn high APR daily by mining liquidity on Ethereum, Kucoin, and Polygon. EmiSwap gives ESW token holders 0.05% of the exchange volume and Liquidity Providers 0.25%. EmiSwap is audited by Hacken and BluSwarm, and it adjusts APR, offers additional farming pools, and awards extra incentives to liquidity providers for every 1 million daily trading volume.

Summary

To summarize, customers may now utilize an intriguing and quick method to decrease gas prices and perform as many transactions as they need without having to worry about high gas fees, network congestion, or heavy slippage. With all of the advantages that EmiSwap and the $ESW governance token offer, users may aspire to enhance their profits while also changing the future of finance.

It is reasonable to believe that with infrastructure like the one EmiSwap is developing, this platform will be a refuge for DeFi fans everywhere. With the continuing innovation and synergy of chains like Polygon and DEXes like EmiSwap, the problem of interoperability and congestion appears to be nearing an end.

EmiSwap is on the cusp of entering new markets and offering unparalleled functionality and compatibility to users worldwide. Users should keep an eye out for what this DEX has in store for them next. It is only 6 months into the game and it is already fully functioning and running on three blockchains.

With a robust community and a greater reach, this exchange has the potential to be widely adopted. All actions within the system appear to be important and aimed at assisting individuals all around it. Now is the time to visit EmiSwap and supply liquidity!