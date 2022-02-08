SafeMoon price rethinks directional bias as it fails to establish a higher high

SafeMoon price is stuck consolidating in a tight range, extending from $0.0196 to $0.0017.

The recent uptrend failed to set up a higher high above $0.0192, suggesting a lack of momentum.

A retracement to the $0.0180 support level seems likely for SAFEMOON bulls.

SafeMoon price has failed to react to the recent bullishness of the market and is stuck in consolidation as a result. The return witnessed by SAFEMOON over the past week is underwhelming when compared to other altcoins.

SafeMoon price at a tipping point

SafeMoon price has rallied roughly 9% over the last four days, indicating a lack of bullish momentum amid the broader market's upward move. Despite the efforts, SAFEMOON failed to set up a higher high above the February 1 swing high at $0.0192.

This swing high paints a bearish picture and suggests that SafeMoon price could be due for a retracement. The pullback that originates here is likely to retest the immediate support level at $0.00184 and $0.00180.

If the selling pressure continues to build up, there is a good chance SafeMoon price will retest the February 3 swing low at $0.00176. Here, buyers can band together and form a base, setting up a double bottom and potentially kick-starting a new leg-up.

SAFEMOON/USDT 4-hour chart

While things are looking non-volatile for SafeMoon price, a potential surge in buying pressure that pushes SAFEMOON to produce a four-hour candlestick close above $0.0196 will create a higher high and invalidate the bearish thesis.

This development could see SafeMoon price retest the four-hour supply zone, extending from $0.0200 to $0.0203.