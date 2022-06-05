- Safemoon price is heading into the deep discount phase, extending from $0.000511 to $0.000636.
- A bounce off this area will like result in a 140% upswing to $0.00136 to create a higher high.
- If SAFEMOON produces a daily candlestick close below $0.000356 the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
Safemoon price has been in a correction mode for more than a week and is approaching a reversal zone. While this downswing will alleviate the sell-side pressure, it will also allow sidelined buyers to jump in and trigger another leg-up.
Safemoon price brews
Safemoon price has dropped roughly 38% since the May 26 swing high at $0.00195 and nearly 77% from its all-time high in January. Regardless, the recent run-up pushed the altcoin up by 197% between April 18 and May 26.
After this impressive move, exhaustion and profit-taking took over, leading to a retracement that has now breached $0.000725, aka the midpoint of the $0.00356 to $0.00109 range. A continuation of this trend will likely push SafeMoon price into a deep discount mode, extending from $0.0000511 to $0.000636.
As mentioned above, this area will likely attract patient investors and sidelined buyers, triggering the next run-up. In such a case, SafeMoon price is likely going to form a base around $0.00109 or overcome it to set a higher high at $0.00136. A revisit to the latter level will constitute a 140% gain.
SAFEMOON/USDT 1-day chart
A sudden sell-off in Bitcoin price could put a dent in the picture-perfect outlook for SafeMoon price. Additionally, a crash in BTC could trigger a sell-off in altcoins including SAFEMOON. If this narrative pushes Safemoon price to produce a daily candlestick close below the range low at $0.000356, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
