SafeMoon price has additional room to rise after the four-day blistering rally

- SAFEMOON price looks to the moon after a series of encouraging tweets.
- Bulls flirt with record highs, with eyes on $0.000010.
- RSI probes overbought zone on the daily chart.
After a crash witnessed towards the end of last month, SAFEMOON buyers have returned in the first week of May, showcasing a stellar performance.
The price is up nearly 13% in the past 24 hours while adding about 6% over the last hour, holding near record highs at $0.0000084.
The blistering rally in SafeMoon got triggered following a tweet by the auto-generating liquidity protocol, citing: Incredible! #SAFEMOON now has more watchers on @CoinMarketCap than #BTC THANK YOU!
The SAFEMOON price caught a fresh bid-wave on Friday after yet another tweet from SafeMoon, announcing that there are “1.7 MILLION #SAFEMOON HOLDERS!”
The cherry on the cake was the tweet, which was represented by emojis, showing that the price is likely to rocket towards the moon.
SAFEMOON/USD: Targets $0.000010 if the 123.6% Fibo level is taken out
SAFEMOON bulls are catching a breath before building strength for another record run.
Immediate resistance is aligned at $0.0000086, which the Fibonacci 123.6% of the sell-off from April 20 high to May 2 low.
A daily close above the mentioned resistance could power the bulls to challenge the 150% Fibo level of the same slide, placed at $0.000010.
Further upside appears elusive, as the relative strength index (RSI) has already sneaked into the overbought territory, currently at 70.44.
SAFEMOON/USD: Daily chart
Any retracement is likely to meet the initial demand at Friday’s low of $0.0000071.
Sellers could then target the 78.6% Fibo level at $0.0000064 if the corrective downside gathers steam.
Acceptance under the 61.8% Fibo level at $0.0000056 could negate the bullish momentum in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon price has additional room to rise after the four-day blistering rally
DOGE’s bullish potential appears limited amid overbought conditions
DOGE/USD eyes $0.80 amid a descending triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Overbought RSI remains a cause for concern for the DOGE bulls. Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live appearance waited for fresh impetus.
MATIC Price needs acceptance above $0.80 to resume uptrend towards $1
MATIC price is primed for another run towards the $1 mark. Bulls need to crack this key hurdle at $0.80 to take on the upside once again. Polygon wavers in a descending triangle with bullish RSI.
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC bides time before the next upswing kicks in
ETC price is stuck in a tight range between two key Fibo levels on the 12H chart. Overbought conditions warrant caution but the coin defends key support so far. Ethereum classic awaits fresh impetus for the next direction.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.