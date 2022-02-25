- SafeMoon price has set up a swing low at $0.00106, signaling a potential for reversal.
- A resurgence of buying pressure could see SAFEMOON climb higher to retest the $0.00165 to $0.00175 supply zone.
- A lower low below $0.00106 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
SafeMoon price has been in a correction phase since January 5 and has finally shown a potential for reversal. This swing low formation could be the key in triggering a recovery rally for SAFEMOON.
SafeMoon price to pull a 180
SafeMoon price has crashed roughly 65% over the past 50 days, signaling a massive correction. This downswing seems to be forming a base as SAFEMOON set up a swing low at $0.00106 on February 24. Moreover, the following daily candlestick also closed on a positive note, further confirming a chance at an uptrend.
If buyers make a comeback, SafeMoon price is likely to restart its recovery with little-to-no resistance hindering its run-up. Therefore, investors can expect the altcoin to make a run at the daily supply zone, extending from $0.00165 to $0.00175.
This uptrend would constitute a 43% gain and is likely where the upside for SafeMoon price is capped. Although a move beyond this level is plausible, it cannot take place until SAFEMOON bulls produce a daily candlestick close above $0.00175 and make a breach of the subsequent resistance barrier at $0.00177.
In this highly bullish case, SafeMoon price can attempt to retest the $0.00193 resistance barrier, bringing the total ascent to 67%.
SAFEMOON/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking on the fence for SafeMoon price, a potential spike in selling pressure could be fatal if it produces a swing low below $0.00106. Such a development would skew the odds in the bears’ favor and indicate that SafeMoon price could explore lower.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price structure unchanged as DOT awaits breakout to $40
Polkadot price action has been hammered lower along with the rest of the cryptocurrency and broader risk-on markets. As a result, bears could push DOT to the $14 value area, a price zone not seen since August 2021.
Pantera Capital says investors earned $1.4 trillion in crypto capital gains as big risk-off sweeps the market
Hedge fund Pantera Capital revealed that $1.4 trillion in cryptocurrency capital gains were made in 2021. Cryptocurrencies were trading in the red with the rising geopolitical tension, and investors sold crypto gains for covering taxes.
SafeMoon continues to slide south, recovery dependent on Bitcoin’s performance
SafeMoon price has made new 2022 lows and pushed below the critical $0.0010 value area into $0.0009. In addition, it continues to trade below all primary Ichimoku levels, indicating further selling pressure ahead. SafeMoon’s performance is tied to Bitcoin’s performance.
Algorand collapses with the broader crypto market, ALGO hits new one-year lows
Algorand price action is facing the same pressure dominating the entire cryptocurrency market. The results of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine have confirmed what most analysts and pundits expected, but risk-on markets globally continue to feel the pinch – and ALGO is no exception.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.