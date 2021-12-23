SafeMoon investors will not enjoy the Christmas party

- SafeMoon prices look ready to close the week with a 40% loss.
- SafeMoon even sees downside pressure accelerating as the trend becomes steeper.
- A break below $0.00000103 would see a quick acceleration to the all-time low of $0.00000050.
SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) price is under selling pressure as investors pull the plug on their investments amidst meandering price action. SafeMoon price is seeing accelerated selling as the downtrend becomes even steeper. Expect a further squeeze to the downside with a possible break below $0.00000103, the low from May, resulting in a test and break of the all-time low at $0.00000050.
SafeMoon price could break the all-time low
SafeMoon price has taken a hit these past few days, as more and more investors turn away from cryptocurrencies. Investments are being pulled after losses keep piling up with no positive returns insight. This trickles into an accelerated sell-off that is squeezing the remaining bulls against $0.00000103, which could be set for a break and a test of $0.00000050.
Expect price action to stay topped by the purple descending trend line that has been well respected since the beginning of December, not taking into account a false breakout. With more and more tests of $0.00000103, expect the remaining bulls to give way soon, which will result in a 50% drop in price towards $0.00000050. From there, the pain might not be over yet and expect SafeMoon price to devalue even more if current selling pressure keeps persisting as a global headwind in cryptocurrencies.
SAFEMOON/USD daily chart
The only thing that could turn this negative spiral around is if investors come into the market in strength and buy everything in sight. A buying frenzy would create a tailwind that would see positive numbers across the board for cryptocurrencies and attract more investors into SafeMoon. A first break above the purple top line would target $0.00000200, intersecting with the red descending trend line. If the inflow of investors even then keeps persisting, expect $0.00000300 to be the possible profit level where investors could start taking profit.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
