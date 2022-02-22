Russia’s finance ministry introduces new bill recognizing Bitcoin solely as an investment vehicle

- The Russian finance ministry has drafted a bill that would regulate cryptocurrencies in the country.
- The proposal outlines that Bitcoin would only be considered an investment vehicle.
- Citizens in Russia would need to complete a test before investing in the new asset class.
Russia has approved to introduce a bill that would regulate cryptocurrencies instead of banning the new asset class. The Russian finance ministry has submitted a draft bill on Bitcoin regulation, which considers cryptos solely as an investment vehicle.
Russia requires crypto investors to complete testing procedure
There has been an intense dispute between the Bank of Russia and the Ministry of Finance over the past few weeks, as they hold opposing views on cryptocurrency regulation in the country.
The Bank of Russia has insisted on banning the new asset class, stating that there are investor risks posed by cryptocurrencies. The finance ministry has strived to incorporate digital assets into a legal framework.
The Russian government gave the finance ministry the green light to propose a bill to regulate digital assets last week as President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the advantages of Bitcoin mining in the country.
According to the statement, the Ministry of Finance will have several restrictions for citizens who are interested in investing in Bitcoin, including identification requirements and custody arrangements.
Citizens who wish to invest in the new asset class must provide their personal information to buy or sell cryptocurrencies on regulated exchanges with a purchase limit of $7,700 worth of Bitcoin per year.
Investors will also need to complete a testing procedure that assesses their knowledge of cryptocurrencies before they are able to purchase Bitcoin. Citizens who fail the test will only be able to invest up to $650 worth of BTC per year.
Citizens would not be able to withdraw the crypto assets into a self-custody wallet, as deposits and withdrawals of Bitcoin to and from an exchange will only be available through bank accounts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price tests January 2022 breakout and find support, ETH to retest $3,200
Ethereum price action has not been immune to the broader effects weighing on risk-on markets. Fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine by Russia have sidelined many market participants or have scared off investors entirely.
Shiba Inu firms up support before SHIBA tests a breakout above $0.000030
Shiba Inu price dipped lower over the weekend but maintained its critical Ichimoku support structure. SHIBA now has the easiest time moving higher since October 2021. Oscillators support an expansive move and bullish breakout.
Cardano hits new one-year lows as bulls abandon ADA below $1
Cardano price action has recently achieved (and developing) some historical behaviors not seen in any of the top ten market cap cryptocurrencies – or nearly the entire altcoin space. Nevertheless, a slow bleed-off of value continues.
Polkadot needs to close above $18 to avoid a bull trap
Polkadot price is seeing plenty of ask prices hit by buyers as price action bounces off the $17-handle and markets breathe a sigh of relief on possible new talks underway between Biden and Putin. With the rally underway, one risk needs to be underlined.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.