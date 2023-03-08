- Russian authorities have appealed to President Vladimir Putin to stimulate regulatory efforts.
- The appeal sprouts from fear of the country lagging behind other nations due to its conservative approaches to financial technologies.
- The development comes a year after Russian authorities clashed on crypto regulation plans.
After a high institutional clash on plans for cryptocurrency regulation a while ago, Russian crypto authorities have appealed to President Vladimir Putin to stimulate regulatory efforts. The request sprouts from fears that the Russian Federation could lag behind other countries if it keeps operating on a rather conservative approach toward financial technologies.
Russia eyes to be a global leader in digital payments
The Russian Crypto Industry Association, comprising the Russian Association of Cryptoeconomics, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain (Racib), has appealed for President Putin's involvement in crypto.
BTCTN: Russia’s #crypto industry urges #Putin to engage with regulatory efforts. https://t.co/mO7rfj0rdF— Hudson Estell♠️ (@HudsonEstell1) March 8, 2023
In the open letter to the head of state, the association wants the high office to help structure the country's regulatory framework for crypto and related technologies.
The letter calls for Putin's attention to the government's demeanor towards the digital asset regulation process, citing:
Serious risks of the economy lagging behind in the introduction of new financial technologies."
According to the association, the current state policy bars Russian businesses from leveraging the potential of new financial infrastructure. This compels them to shift to other jurisdictions, which results in direct financial losses for Russia's treasury. A paragraph in the organization's address to the president reads:
[This] extremely conservative and prohibitive approach may cause Russia to lose pace in the development of the digital economy…."
The excerpt hints at Russia's intention to become a global leader in digital payments and accounting systems.
Racib also used the address to remind the head of state about his 2019 meeting with the country's IT associations to discuss new legislation. From the letter, despite Putin's promise of experimental legal regimes for fintechs, they have never been implemented. Moreover, the proposed changes to the country's digital financial assets laws make digital technology implementation harder.
Notably, the letter was co-authored by Russoft, a non-profit partnership of software developers. On their part, Russoft asked the high office to call a meeting specifically for the issues mentioned and involve crypto stakeholders.
They also proposed a working group to design a pilot project introducing digital financial technologies. This would include cross-border payments to serve Russia amid the war-provoked sanctions.
Russia doubling down on crypto
Russia has been doubling down on its crypto adoption efforts, bolstered by the recent launching of an investment fund for financing cryptocurrency mining projects. This move signified the industry's victory over regulatory hurdles and hostile stances from key arms of government.
Russian business news source Kommersant recently revealed that investors with at least 300,000 rubles (approximately $4,000) could participate in the scheme. The 300K rubles is the capital needed to buy the requisite hardware and pay for energy and operating expenses, among other related costs.
Russia’s paradigm shift
These developments come a year after Russian authorities clashed when the finance ministry submitted legislative proposals conflicting with the central bank's demand for a blanket ban. The Bank of Russia suggested a total ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining because digital currencies threaten financial stability.
Russian authorities clash on plans for crypto regulation https://t.co/jmeIMCoQCw— Mbankofthailand (@Mbankofthailand) February 21, 2022
The finance ministry disagreed with the proposal, provoking President Putin to call on authorities to find a consensus.
Notwithstanding, Russia currently offers favorable conditions for its mining operations courtesy of good climate and affordable energy sources. As Western sanctions continue to impact regular industries, digital assets are presented as the best alternative for Russia as far as economic resources are concerned.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum stakers have high confidence in the altcoin, can it catalyze ETH price rally?
Ethereum 2.0 staking remained popular among holders despite long-term stakers facing average losses of nearly 31%. Over the past ten weeks, realized value of Ethereum (ETH), the average price of Ether supply valued at the day each coin was last transacted on-chain, has eroded.
Privacy coin Monero cooks up potential breakout, XMR price to target 20% rise
Monero price shows a clear consolidative structure, a breakout from which often favors bulls. But the overall sentiment of the market is far from bullish, considering the Silvergate FUD.
Silk Road Bitcoins worth $1 billion move to Coinbase, another sell-off on the horizon?
The US Government’s law enforcement moved $1 billion worth of BTC seized from the Silk Road to Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. A blockchain security firm identified the transfer of the BTC that was seized in November 2021 and March 2022.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE hemorrhage to continue after Powell's hawkish testimony
Dogecoin (DOGE) price was trading with a bearish bias since February 19, undergoing a massive down move. Twitter CEO and famed doge father Elon Musk reinvigorated the fire with his tweet about a newly found interest in artificial intelligence (AI).
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.