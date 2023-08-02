- Roundhill Investments and VanEck have followed VolatilityShares to file for Ether Futures ETF.
- Experts predict a brutal competition that could become crowded fast, given the small nature of the space.
- The filings come as the SEC continues to work through the Spot BTC ETF filings, except for BlackRock’s thats accepted pending approval.
As the Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) hype simmers down, a new race has started with institutional investors flocking to the scene. As the SEC peruses through the Spot BTC ETF applications, a new class of filings for Ethereum Futures ETFs has started.
Also Read: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Could Spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Roundhill, Volatility Shares, VanEck file for an Ethereum Futures ETF
With the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) still deliberating the Spot BTC ETF filings, other players have started applying for a different investment as institutional interest in the crypto space grows. Based on recent reports, Roundhill, VolatilityShares, and VanEck have filed for Ether Futures ETFs, a different trade line, as the Spot campaign appears overbooked.
An Ether Futures ETF, if approved, would offer investors exposure to digital assets by tracking the cryptocurrency's futures contracts. Such a fund gives investors access to the price movement of Ethereum via a traditional investment vehicle, all the while eliminating the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping ETH. It is different from a Spot BTC ETF, which tracks the price of actual, physical Bitcoin.
A clear difference exists between a Spot BTC ETF and an ETH Futures ETF, with the latter being more likely to be approved despite the former being superior. Nevertheless, the SEC has never approved any ETF applications tracking Ethereum futures contracts, with etf.com analyst Sumit Roy attributing the hesitation to the fact that "there is ambiguity concerning whether ether is a security." Another explanation is concerns around Ether futures liquidity levels.
Volatility Shares, boasting up to $173.6 million in four ETFs, applied for the ETH ETF on July 28, as the Spot race became overcrowded with the likes of BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, Invesco, WisdomTree and Ark Invest, among others, seeking the SEC's approval to launch offer Spot BTC ETFs.
VolatilityShares has filed for an Ether Futures (ETHU). Interesting given SEC made some recent Ether filers withdrawal but.. VolShares just got (against the odds) a 2x Bitcoin Futures ETF out so maybe they feeling confident time is right, not sure.. h/t @NateGeraci pic.twitter.com/Iv9ywqaH2I— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 31, 2023
Roundhill and VanEck filed their ETH futures ETF applications on August 1, with experts attributing Roundhill's preference of ETH futures to the Spot BTC ETF alternative as a move to bolster its expertise in the metaverse or a possible first mover advantage, given the stiff competition in the spot ETF camp.
Could be. Or maybe they can be almost first to market here as Spot race is too crowded w big fish?— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 1, 2023
Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor committed to provide innovative ETFs. The firm debuted in 2018, reinvigorating up the stodgy investment management sector before launching several first-to-market thematic funds. These include the first Metaverse, Sports Betting, and Generative AI ETFs. Van Eck on the other hand is a global investment manager.
Spot BTC ETF narrative ushered in Ether futures ETF
To some, the interest in BTC ETF made it only a matter of time before ETH ETFs become a headline topic. It is worth mentioning that Grayscale Investments, Valkyrie, and Bitwise Asset Management beat Roundhill, Volatility Shares, and VanEck file to it after filing for ETH futures ETF in May. However, they rescinded their filings without citing reasons, but all signs point to the security argument that continues to taunt ETH.
According to ETF Store Inc. President Nate Geraci, famous for being the first investment advisor to offer only ETFs, if the SEC approves the ETH futures ETFs, past applicants like Grayscale would jump back into the race despite withdrawing their filings. The ensuing interest and subsequent filings would also be way faster than how it happened in the Spot BTC ETF race considering the current one is a rather smaller market.
If SEC is a go w/ ether futures ETFs, I would assume the usual suspects jump back in... Bitwise, Grayscale, Valkyrie, etc, etc. Could become crowded very quickly & is a much smaller market IMO. Just look at bitcoin futures ETFs.— Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) August 1, 2023
Either way, will be brutal competition.
Also Read: US launches investigation into BlackRock owing to Chinese investments after Bitcoin ETF acceptance
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum buying spree likely in August as DAI whale holdings climb higher
Alt season ended with the close of July, however, Bitcoin price action is disappointing for market participants. Heading into August, BTC price is below the $30,000 psychological level.
BALD rug pull wipes out 90% of value, hitting Base DEX LeetSwap: A timeline of events
BALD emerged as the latest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, drawing degen crypto traders to speculate over massive gains within the first 48 hours of its launch.
Boring Bitcoin price action pushes investors to animal-themed cryptos and into one-way Layer 2 solutions
July 2023 has been an exciting month for investors in general. From Ripple's partial victory to multiple hacks and the start of a new fad, meme coins.
Justin Sun rushes to Curve’s aid, buys 5 million CRV tokens announcing TRON partnership with CRV
Justin Sun informed the TRON community of the latest partnership with CRV. Curve has been struggling since its $70 million exploit.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.