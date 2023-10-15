- Oasis network price remains range-bound, confronting resistance due to the midline of a bearish technical formation at $0.0405.
- ROSE could fall to the floor price of $0.0337, 15% below current levels as momentum remains rather weak.
- Invalidation of the bearish outlook would happen once the altcoin breaks and closes above the $0.0535 resistance level.
ROSE, the powering token behind the Oasis Network ecosystem is a headlining topic on crypto X, fueled by chatter about the Oasis Engineering team doubling down on network growth. Their activities have positioned the network in the front row seats of web3, the purported future of the internet.
Also Read: Oasis Network price could rally 15%, a possible do-over as rising momentum helps ROSE find support
Oasis Network engineers double down on development initiatives
Oasis Network, touted as a versatile and scalable blockchain platform for complex workloads, is a privacy-enabled blockchain where users have control of their data through confidential compute. It boasts high throughput and low gas fees, attributes that enhance real-time transactions. An upcoming feature has the ROSE token trending: “Oasis Network users can transfer from Consensus to Sapphire and vice versa on their mobile phones soon.”
We're excited to share that https://t.co/m1XkTzwSyn by @oceanprotocol is now live on Oasis Sapphire Mainnet!— Oasis Network (@OasisProtocol) October 10, 2023
Predictoor gives accurate price predictions using AI and open-source code
Users are able to bridge OCEAN between ETH and Oasis Sapphire via @CelerNetwork's cBridge pic.twitter.com/mVtFUjrXKG
As the network gears up for pivotal network upgrades, ROSE bulls are pushing north, but stiff overhead pressure limits Oasis Network price’s upside potential.
Oasis Network price breaking above this level could be a greenlight for longs
Oasis Network (ROSE) price remains bearish, with the immediate roadblock presented by the midline of a descending parallel channel. This is a bearish technical formation that will send ROSE south as long as the price remains confined within its boundaries.
With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still below the 50 midline and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) still in the negative territory, the odds still favor the downside. With this, stiff resistance from the midline of the channel, reinforced by the $0.0435 could send Oasis Network price south, potentially going as low as the $0.0337 support floor.
ROSE/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if sidelined investors come in, the Oasis Network price could extend north. A strong break above the $0.0435 and the subsequent barricade due to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $ 0.0458 could see the cryptocurrency vindicated from the bearish technical formation.
In a highly bullish case, Oasis Network could give longs an optimistic entry point after it breaks and closes above the supply barrier extending from $0.0501 to $0.0535 and flips the 100-day EMA at $0.0546 into a support level. A decisive candlestick close above this level would increase the odds for an uptrend, bringing the $0.0800 psychological level in sight.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
