The milestone comes less than two years after the launch of its mainnet.
According to data from DefiLlama, Ethereum staking service Rocket Pool reached $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) on Feb. 9. The move comes less than two years after the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol launched its mainnet on Nov. 9, 2021. Dubbed a liquid staking solution for Ethereum, Rocket Pool allows users to join an Ethereum decentralized node operator or run their own node.
Unlike conventional staking solutions, the capital requirements are far less, as users can run their own node with just 16 Ether as opposed to the network specified 32 ETH, with another 16 ETH coming from a pool of users who join a decentralized node operator. For the latter, the deposit requirement is only 0.01 ETH. Depositors receive liquid staking token rETH in exchange for their ETH, which proves the user is entitled to staking rewards over time and accrues yield.
In exchange for validating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain, Rocket Pool node operators receive up to 7.26% per year, while stakers receive 4.68%. Both rates are variable and are subject to node demand and supply as well as transaction volume on the Ethereum blockchain. In addition, rewards may also be nullified or amplified by changes in the market price of ETH.
Currently, the protocol has 385,344 ETH staked and 2,068 node operators. Rocket Pool’s smart contracts have been audited by Sigma Prime, ConsenSys and Trail of Bits. The project also has a bug bounty program facilitated by Immunefi. According to Ethereum’s developers, the blockchain’s Shanghai upgrade is scheduled to come online in March. It will allow users to withdraw their staked ETH and accrued rewards since the network’s successful transition to proof-of-stake in September 2022.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
