Kathie Wood quarantees Bitcoin will hit $2.3 million per BTC. Do I believe her? Yes I do. Kathie Wood is very smart. I trust her opinion. Could she be wrong? Yes. She could be. So what? The more important question is “ What do you believe?” What if Kathie is right? What if…

The Bitcoin proponent recognizes that Wood’s prediction could be wrong. Regardless of whether Wood’s prediction is correct, Kiyosaki expressed support for making mistakes and learning from them, when investing and buying Bitcoin.

Owning Bitcoin directly requires one to be smarter than most ETF buyers, according to Kiyosaki, this is the best option for him. The entrepreneur continues to promote Gold, Silver and Bitcoin, to users.

Q: Will you buy the Bitcoin ETF? A: No. Just as I own gold and silver coin and mines and own apartment houses I do not own gold or silver ETFs or REITS, real estate ETFS. ETFs are best for most people and institutions. Personally I am an entrepreneur and prefer to stay as far…

Robert Kiyosaki recently answered the question, “Will you buy a Bitcoin ETF,” in a tweet on X. While the author is a known Bitcoin proponent and advocate, he explained Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are better for most people and institutions. As an entrepreneur, he stays away from Wall Street’s financial products and prefers packaging his own.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, is popular for his investment advice and pro-Bitcoin stance on social media platform X. Early on Friday, Kiyosaki shared his thoughts on Bitcoin ETFs and advocated holding the asset directly, instead of a “Wall Street” version.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.