Ripple, XRPUSD is coming down following Crypto market sell-off and we warned about that long time ago, however, we still see it as part of a corrective movement within wave C of (C) where ideal support can be around 0.40 - 0.20 area as we see it finishing a five-wave cycle of a lower degree.

XRP/USD daily Elliott Wave analysis chart

