Ripple’s XRP price analysis: XRP/USD could fly if $0.2800-0.2900 barrier is broken down

Ripple’s XRP is trading up with gains of some 8% in the latter stages of trading on Monday.

XRP/USD price action breached a narrowing bearish pennant structure via the daily.

Ripple’s XRP price in the session on Monday is trading up with decent gains of some 8%, following a surge to the upside out from a narrowing range.

XRP/USD has pushed into the highest levels that have been seen since 23 September. The momentum came after the bulls managed to escape tight limited trading conditions, where the price was capped by resistance at $0.2600.

Technically, the next major barrier of resistance is observed at a range of $0.2800-0.2900. Should the bulls break this area down, it could open the door for the price to retest heavy supply seen at $0.3200-0.3300.

