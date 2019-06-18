Ripple's XRP price analysis: Ripple acquires $30 million stake in MoneyGram to expand its XRP Usage
- Ripple’s XRP price is nursing losses in the second half of the session on Tuesday, down some 2.7%.
- The Ripple company has acquired a stake in rival MoneyGram, a deal said to be worth $30 million.
Ripple’s XRP price is trading down some 2.7% in the second half of Tuesday, as the price retests a breached pennant pattern formation.
In terms of news flow, it was announced that Ripple will be paying $4.10 per share in a $30 million deal, for a stake in MoneyGram, reported by Fortune. The company will also have a further option of investing another $20 million in the payment processor.
Near-term support can be seen around $0.4300, which is the upper acting trend line of the noted breached pennant structure. To the upside, supply remains heavy from $0.4400 up to $0.4800, ahead of the big $0.5000.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.