- Ripple's XRP has seen increased buying activity among whales in the past two weeks.
- Bitwise announced a rebranding of its European XRP ETP amid speculations of a 2025 XRP ETF approval in the US.
- XRP could extend its rally to $2.58 if it overcomes the upper boundary of an ascending channel.
Ripple's XRP rallied 6% on Wednesday following increased buying pressure among whales in the past two weeks. The remittance-based token could stage a move to $2.58 amid increased institutional interest in the launch of an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US.
XRP whales step up buying pressure, Bitwise rebrands XRP ETP in Europe
XRP's supply across its largest exchanges, Binance and Upbit, has been trending downward in the past two weeks. According to CryptoQuant's data, XRP's exchange reserve has plunged by over 500 million XRP since November 13. A decline in an asset's exchange reserve indicates that buying pressure is rising.
XRP Exchange Reserve (Binance) | CryptoQuant
Santiment's data shows that most of this buying activity came from whales who have increased their holdings by over 700 million XRP in the same period. The increased buying activity among whales suggests growing confidence in XRP's potential to stretch its rally.
XRP Supply Distribution | Santiment
The remittance-based token began its uptrend after Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the US presidential election, stretching its monthly gains above 180% since then.
It's important to note, however, that investors have realized over $1.5 billion in profits along the way, as noted in a report earlier. If the profit-taking heightens as XRP rallies, it could cause potential downward pressure on its price.
Meanwhile, in a press release on Wednesday, asset manager Bitwise announced the rebranding of its Europe-based XRP ETP. Formerly called ETC Group Physical XRP, the Bitwise Physical XRP ETP is 100% physically backed and will continue trading on the German Deutsche Börse exchange.
The asset manager also confirmed that Ripple will be an investor in the newly branded XRP fund.
"Global demand for exposure to the crypto asset class has exploded in 2024, fueled by a growing interest in crypto-backed investment offerings," said Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse in the press release. "With the U.S. regulatory environment for crypto finally becoming more clear, this trend is poised to accelerate, further driving demand for crypto ETPs, such as the Bitwise Physical XRP ETP."
XRP could rally to $2.58 if it breaks above key channel
Ripple's XRP is up 6% following $10.91 million in XRP futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. Liquidated long and short positions accounted for $3.87 million and $7.04 million, respectively.
XRP has been trading within a key channel in the past week after a recent sideways movement near the $1.35 level.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
A high volume move above the upper trendline resistance of this channel will see XRP surging above its three-year resistance of $1.96 to a high of $2.58. However, a move below the lower trendline of this channel could spark a 30% decline to $0.93.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above its neutral level, indicating bullish momentum is prevalent in the market.
A daily candlestick close below $0.93 will invalidate the thesis.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14, 2023: For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security. For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token. While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and had to pay a $125 million civil fine.
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at. Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say. Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales persist.
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation. While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 meme coins: Dogecoin, PEPE, BONK lead meme rally amid growing disapproval from industry leaders
The meme coin sector rallied on Wednesday as top tokens, including Dogecoin (DOGE), PEPE and BONK, led the charge. With growing anticipation of a DOGE ETF in the US next year, industry experts weighed in on the future of investing in meme coins.
Ripple's XRP eyes rally to $2.58 as whales step up buying pressure
Ripple's XRP rallied 6% on Wednesday following increased buying pressure among whales in the past two weeks. The remittance-based token could stage a move to $2.58 amid increased institutional interest in the launch of an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH surges 10% with increased capital inflows, bulls set sights on $4,522
Ethereum (ETH) rallied 10% on Wednesday following increased capital inflows into ETH ETFs and a major uptick in its open interest and futures premium. If the bullish momentum sustains, ETH could overcome its yearly high resistance of $4,093 and rally to $4,522.
Biotech ETF (XBI) ended a diagonal: Looking for buying dips
The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the biotechnology segment of the S&P Total Market Index. This ETF allows investors to gain exposure to large, mid, and small-cap biotech stocks. If you’re interested in biotechnology, XBI could be worth exploring further.
Bitcoin: Rally expected to continue as BTC nears $100K
Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new all-time high of $99,419, just inches away from the $100K milestone and has rallied over 9% so far this week. This bullish momentum was supported by the rising Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), which accounted for over $2.8 billion inflow until Thursday. BlackRock and Grayscale’s recent launch of the Bitcoin ETF options also fueled the rally this week.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.