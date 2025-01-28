XRP briefly slips below $3 despite Ripple's New York and Texas permits

- Ripple secured two new Money Transmitter Licenses in New York and Texas.
- Users in these regions can now enjoy Ripple's services following the company's full license to operate.
- XRP could extend its decline to $2.33 with rising bearish pressure.
XRP briefly slipped below $3.00 on Monday following Ripple's announcement that it has obtained Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) in New York and Texas, permitting customers in the region to enjoy its services.
XRP down despite Ripple's regulatory push
Digital asset provider Ripple announced that it has further expanded its reach across the US with two key licenses.
The company secured Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) in New York and Texas, which are known for their rigorous regulatory standards.
MTLs help Ripple Payments customers use a licensed version of its service for cross-border payments in the US while the company takes care of the customer's entire transaction process.
With the addition of these licenses, Ripple claims to hold over 50 MTLs across the country, complementing its portfolio of more than 60 licenses worldwide.
The newly acquired licenses in New York and Texas enable Ripple to extend its compliance-first payment solutions to customers in these regions.
The company also claims that these services cater to both traditional banks and crypto businesses, providing them with a robust platform for cross-border transactions.
Additionally, Ripple stated that customers can leverage its global payments network with a streamlined integration process. This aims to simplify onboarding in the rapidly evolving payments landscape.
Ripple's latest achievement adds to the changing legal environment in the US regarding cryptocurrencies and related companies.
Donald Trump's administration promises to make America the crypto capital of the world, with several orders already set in place for a better regulatory environment.
XRP briefly slipped below $3 as the general crypto market suffered a decline fueled by rising interest in Chinese-based AI chatbot DeepSeek.
XRP could extend decline to $2.33 if key support fails
XRP sustained over $35.27 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of liquidated long and short positions accounted for $27.99 million and $7.29 million, respectively.
XRP declined below the $2.90 level on Monday before finding support near the $2.62 level. The remittance-based token bounced at $2.68 and is attempting to move above a channel's upper boundary.
XRP/USDT 8-hour chart
A move above this upper trendline resistance could help XRP reach a new all-time high above $3.55. A rejection could see XRP declining to $2.62.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is testing its neutral level line, and the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) has crossed above its mid-level, indicating rising bullish momentum.
A daily candlestick close below $2.33 will invalidate the thesis.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14, 2023: For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security. For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token. While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and had to pay a $125 million civil fine.
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at. Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say. Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales persist.
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation. While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
