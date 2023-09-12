- XRP price rose by more than 3.3% in the last 24 hours to breach the resistance of $0.667.
- Ripple whales have managed to sell over 60 million XRP worth $40 million in three days.
- The MVRV ratio shows that the altcoin still has room to rally before actually suggesting profit-taking.
XRP price is moving upwards once again, and this is considered by many to be a positive sign for their portfolios; interestingly, though, some have been a little too quick in picking up this signal, which has resulted in the selling of the Ripple native token ahead of time.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple whales step forward to sell
Ripple whale addresses have shown a tendency to book profits a little ahead of time in the past as well, which generally results in selling before the price can hit the local peak. A similar behavior can be observed at the moment as well.
Whale addresses holding 1 million XRP to 10 million XRP tokens have sold over 60 million XRP worth over $40 million in the span of three days. Consequently, their holding currently stands at 3.72 billion XRP. These whales sold their supply just as the XRP price began rising in the last three days, including the increase in the last 24 hours where the altcoin shot up 3.68% over the past 24 hours.
Ripple whale holdings
However, their move was a little earlier than expected since, according to the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, these investors still had some room to grow. The MVRV ratio is an indicator that is used to assess the average profit/loss of investors who purchase an asset. The 30-day MVRV ratio measures the average profit/loss of investors who purchased an asset in the past month.
For Ripple, the 30-day MVRV sits at 6.7%, which indicates that investors who purchased XRP in the past month are sitting at 6.7% profit. These investors are likely to sell their holdings to realize profits; when MVRV hits 8% to 20%, XRP has undergone major corrections. If a similar outcome is observed this time around, it could trigger a sell-off, which is why this area is termed a danger zone.
Ripple MVRV ratio
Since MVRV is yet to reach there, the whales’ move appears to be a little premature, which also suggests that the XRP price might have room to grow.
Technical Analysis: XRP price rise restarts
XRP price, at the time of writing, was trading at $0.667, marking a 3.68% increase over the past day. The rise began over the past few days and pushed the altcoin to break through a key barrier at $0.644.
This resistance was last breached nearly three weeks ago, which marks a recovery for XRP price. Testing this line as support again would set the altcoin up for rising to $0.700. The price indicators are already hinting towards active bullishness, which is key to further recovery.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
However, if the cryptocurrency fails to breach the resistance at $0.693, XRP price might see a fall back to $0.644, and losing this support level would invalidate the bullish thesis, causing a decline to $0.600.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
How do new token launches or listings affect cryptocurrency prices?
Token launches like Arbitrum’s ARB airdrop and Optimism OP influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
How do hacks affect cryptocurrency prices?
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
How do macroeconomic releases and events affect cryptocurrency prices?
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence risk assets like Bitcoin, mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
How do major crypto upgrades like halvings, hard forks affect cryptocurrency prices?
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs. This has been observed in Bitcoin and Litecoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
