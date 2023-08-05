Ripple whales dump 100 million XRP as XRP price suffers the waning bullishness of SEC lawsuit win

Share:

XRP price has declined by almost 25% in the span of two weeks after marking 2023 highs of $0.85 last month.

Whale addresses holding 100,000 to 1 million XRP have sold more than 100 million XRP in the same duration to take profits.

This profit-taking might come to a stop now and reignite accumulation amongst investors as the altcoin is currently in the “opportunity zone” as per the MVRV ratio.

XRP price made a historic rally after securing a partial win last month, but that bullishness now seems to be going away. The cryptocurrency has lost a significant chunk of the recent gains as whales shifted from HODLing to profit-taking. But the altcoin still has a shot to minimize the damage before it loses another key support level.

XRP price loses steam due to profit taking

XRP price is currently trading at $0.619, falling by almost 25% in the span of two weeks after marking 2023 highs of $0.85 in July. The year-to-date high was achieved following a 73% rally in the span of a week after Judge Torres granted Ripple a partial win in the SEC lawsuit.

XRP/USD 1-day chart

This triggered whales and large wallet holders to make the most of the situation finally, and the investors began dumping their holdings to take profits. Between July 19 and the time of writing, the supply of addresses holding 100,000 XRP to 1 million XRP declined from 6.85 billion XRP to 6.75 billion XRP.

XRP whale holding

This 100 million XRP is worth about $61.8 million and could have been a catalyst in the decline observed recently. Furthermore, the ruling that propelled XRP price last month is also feared to be reversed since Judge Torres only granted XRP the label of “not a security” in the case of public sales and not institutional sales.

Regardless, the concern surrounding the same could lead to some pullback from investors in the market which would prove to be good for XRP price. The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio can be seen lurking around -12% below the threshold for the opportunity zone.

XRP MVRV ratio

MVRV is a measure of the overall profit/loss of investors, and the opportunity zone represents a shift from selling to potential accumulation from investors. In the case of XRP, this area lies below the -10% mark and suggests a recovery in XRP price provided it still stands above the key support level of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).