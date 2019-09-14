Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD keeps trending horizontally between $0.263 - $0.252

- XRP/USD went down from $0.256 to $0.255 in the early hours of Saturday.
- The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market support.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD has been trending horizontally between $0.263 - $0.252 for the last two weeks. The price has gone down from $0.256 to $0.255 in the early hours of Saturday. The market has found resistance on the downward trending line and is below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) and SMA 50 curves. SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market support. The Elliott oscillator had a bearish session after 11 straight bullish sessions. However, the Elliott oscillator went back to being bullish.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour market is trending in a triangle formation. The price is sandwiched between the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The SMA 20 acts as support, while SMA 50 acts as resistance. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has constricted, which indicates decreasing market volatility. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows six straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity.
XRP/USD hourly chart
The hourly market has found support on the upward trending line and is trending below the red Ichimoku cloud. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around the neutral zone.
Key Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2548
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|0.256
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2596
|Daily SMA50
|0.2815
|Daily SMA100
|0.3344
|Daily SMA200
|0.337
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2563
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2524
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2665
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2511
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2392
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2539
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2535
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.251
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2574
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2588
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2613
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
