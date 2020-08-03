Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD jumps above $0.32 after another strong breakout

XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.30 after a brief pullback.

XRP’s bullish momentum is considered to be robust.

XRP has finally seen a significant and convincing spike above $0.30 and managed to touch $0.325 before a pullback. Unfortunately, bulls haven’t been able to set support levels on the way up, something that will be extremely important when XRP starts consolidating.

XRP/USD daily chart

Of course, XRP is in a clear uptrend way above any daily EMA and still trading at $0.302. Buyers need to set a support level around this area in order to get another healthy leg up. The most important resistance level is now $0.346, the 2020-high established in February. As for support, XRP can only rely on psychological levels like $0.30 and the daily 12-EMA at $0.253 and the 26-EMA at $0.2294.