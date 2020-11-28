Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP heads back towards $0.50 as charts lean bearish

- XRP/USD sellers return on Saturday as technicals lean bearish.
- The No. 3 coin wavers in a potential rising wedge on the hourly chart.
- Bearish 21-SMA on 4H chart offers stiff resistance on the road to recovery.
Ripple’s (XRP/USD) comeback from three-day lows appears to have lost traction on Saturday, as technical charts turn in favor of the bears in the near-term.
XRP/USD: Short-term technical outlook
XRP/USD: Hourly chart
Ripple wavers in a rising wedge formation on the hourly chart, eyeing a bearish breakdown. A rising wedge is a bearish continuation pattern, with an hourly close below the rising trendline support of 0.5431 needed to validate the formation.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south and breaches the midline, suggesting that the bears back in control. Further, the bearish crossover adds credence to the bearish shift in the sentiment around the price. In early dealings, the 50-hourly moving average (HMA) pierced the 21-HMA from above, triggering the pullback.
To the downside, 50-HMA support at 0.5360 could offer some temporary reprieve to the bulls. Meanwhile, the 200-HMA cushion at 0.5062 is the level to beat for the bears.
Alternatively, a powerful upside barrier awaits at 0.6005, the confluence of the 100-HMA and rising trendline resistance. A sustained break above the latter is critical to reviving the recovery momentum.
XRP/USD: Four-hour chart
Looking at the four-hour chart, the bearish 21-simple moving average (SMA), now at 0.5798, is capping the recovery in XRP/USD. Note that the spot hasn’t closed above the 21-SMA since early Thursday.
Therefore, the bulls need a convincing break above that key barrier, in order to extend Friday’s comeback. The next relevant target is seen at 0.6000. On the flip side, the upward-sloping 50-SMA at 0.5110 could offer support. Further south, the ten-day-old ascending trendline support at 0.4961 could be put at risk.
The RSI has flipped into bearish territory, currently trading at 49.68, backing the case for the downside.
XRP/USD: Additional levels to consider
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5490
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0134
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.38
|Today daily open
|0.5624
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.377
|Daily SMA50
|0.2994
|Daily SMA100
|0.2763
|Daily SMA200
|0.2467
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5891
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5035
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7843
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.4036
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2639
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5564
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5362
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5142
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.466
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.4286
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5999
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6373
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6855
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
