  • Ripple has been one of the worst hit cryptocurrencies on Tuesday during the crypto price collapse.
  • There are not too many support levels in sight as XRP/USD hits its lowest level since 25th September 2017 (Bitfinex data).

XRP/USD Daily Chart

Ripple has suffered a crushing 11% fall on Tuesday.

Ripple bulls had previously signed a petition complaining to Ripple about the performance of the coin.

The psychological 0.20 level had been holding firm but during Tuesday's wave of selling it just could not cope.

The volume is clearly backing the wave lower. The next meaningful support could come from the internal trendline but it's not the strongest.

0.129 was the main support the last time price was this low on the Bitfnex exchange back in July 2015.

Ripple Analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1839
Today Daily Change -0.0220
Today Daily Change % -10.68
Today daily open 0.2059
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.222
Daily SMA50 0.2516
Daily SMA100 0.2608
Daily SMA200 0.3043
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2177
Previous Daily Low 0.2026
Previous Weekly High 0.233
Previous Weekly Low 0.2154
Previous Monthly High 0.3149
Previous Monthly Low 0.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2083
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2119
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1997
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1935
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1845
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2149
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2239
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.23

 

 

