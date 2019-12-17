- Ripple has been one of the worst hit cryptocurrencies on Tuesday during the crypto price collapse.
- There are not too many support levels in sight as XRP/USD hits its lowest level since 25th September 2017 (Bitfinex data).
XRP/USD Daily Chart
Ripple has suffered a crushing 11% fall on Tuesday.
Ripple bulls had previously signed a petition complaining to Ripple about the performance of the coin.
The psychological 0.20 level had been holding firm but during Tuesday's wave of selling it just could not cope.
The volume is clearly backing the wave lower. The next meaningful support could come from the internal trendline but it's not the strongest.
0.129 was the main support the last time price was this low on the Bitfnex exchange back in July 2015.
Additional Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1839
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0220
|Today Daily Change %
|-10.68
|Today daily open
|0.2059
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.222
|Daily SMA50
|0.2516
|Daily SMA100
|0.2608
|Daily SMA200
|0.3043
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2177
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2026
|Previous Weekly High
|0.233
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2154
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3149
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2083
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1997
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1845
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2149
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2239
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.23
