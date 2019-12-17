Ripple has been one of the worst hit cryptocurrencies on Tuesday during the crypto price collapse.

There are not too many support levels in sight as XRP/USD hits its lowest level since 25th September 2017 (Bitfinex data).

XRP/USD Daily Chart

Ripple has suffered a crushing 11% fall on Tuesday.

Ripple bulls had previously signed a petition complaining to Ripple about the performance of the coin.

The psychological 0.20 level had been holding firm but during Tuesday's wave of selling it just could not cope.

The volume is clearly backing the wave lower. The next meaningful support could come from the internal trendline but it's not the strongest.

0.129 was the main support the last time price was this low on the Bitfnex exchange back in July 2015.

Additional Levels