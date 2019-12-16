XRP/USD managed to hold the 0.20 psychological level as the majors dropped on Monday.

The main trend is still heavily bearish and the next resistance is holding at 0.2338.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

XRP/USD has dropped 5.24% on Monday as all major cryptos were hit.

The key level of 0.200 managed to hold has some of the other coins made lower low waves.

The volume of the sell off was not too convincing as you can see from the bottom of the chart.

Bulls will be looking higher at the 0.2338 resistance for any signs of a recovery.

Additional Levels