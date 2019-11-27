Ripple price update: XRP/USD triangle breakout revives bullish interest

Ripple extends the breakout above the symmetrical triangle but fails to step above the 100 SMA.

Technical analysis shows that selling activity is present and recovery will not come easy for XRP.

Ripple is once again at the helm of the cryptocurrency market recovery. The third-largest digital asset in the world is up over 1% amid the broad-based consolidation. The bullish action from the opening price of $0.2212 has eyes on $0.2300 but has ascended to highs around $0.2243. The volatility is expanding in tandem with the bullish trend.

The price action follows a break above a symmetrical triangle pattern. XRP also enjoyed additional boost after stepping above the 50 SMA on the 1-hour chart. Trading at $0.2238, the immediate upside is limited by the 100 SMA holding ground at $0.2249.

The RSI tried and failed to enter the oversold region. Instead, a reversal is ongoing, which hints XRP’s short-lived breakout. Besides, the wide gap between the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA signifies the immense presence of sellers on the market.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart