Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD zooms above $0.24, breakout or bull trap?

- Ripple buyers’ confidence grows immensely following the correction above $0.24.
- XRPL Labs will soon launch Xumm application to offer access to traditional banking services.
Ripple price is sitting above the critical $0.24 following a surprise move the bulls made on the bears on Wednesday. The crypto has remained relatively bullish since the beginning of the week. Not to mention the weekend session ended with XRP in the green.
The European session is characterized by a growing bullish momentum. The break above the critical resistance at $0.0.24 appears to have encouraged the buyers to increase their entries based on the confidence they have in the recovery trend. XRP is doddering at $0.2402 and is up 0.48% on the day.
XRPL Labs looks forward to the launch of Xumm banking app
XRPL Labs, Ripple’s initiative branch is preparing for the launch of Xumm banking application which will utilize the XRP token. The app is designed to allow access to traditional banking services, however, there is no interference from a third-party. The release is expected to open up XRP to more adoption in the financial sector.
Xumm’s developer, Wietse Wind has also created two other products within the ecosystem, XRPTipBot, and XRParrot. Xumm is meant to open up banking services to every individual. It will be able to maintain fiat currencies, store information including transaction data and balance information. In other words, it will allow users to have a bank without the need to depend on one.
Dear #XRPCommunity With the release of XUMM approaching, we at @XRPLLabs are thinking about our future (XRPL - don't worry). We are contemplating the possibility of introducing "XUMM Pro". That would allow us to roll out even more features (time, infrastructure, etc.) pic.twitter.com/JOLq0fL60i— Wietse Wind { : } (@WietseWind) January 27, 2020
Ripple confluence levels
Meanwhile, it is important for traders to know the key resistance and support zones for XRP. The confluence tool clearly shows XRP having climbed above most of the key hurdles, which will function as support areas in the coming sessions and in the case of a reversal. Initially, the first support is at $0.2382 as highlighted by the Fibo 61.8% one-week, the previous low 4-hour, the Bollinger Band 15-minutes and the SMA ten 1-hour. Various other support zones exist towards $0.22, including $0.2332, $0.2307, $0.2232, $0.2158 and $0.2133.
On the upside, movements above $0.24 must brace themselves for the resistance shown at $0.2431, $0.2456, $0.2531, $0.2605 and $0.2705.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
