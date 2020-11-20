Ripple Price Prediction: XRP prepares to pullback to $0.27 before an ultimate breakout

- After days in the positive region, Xrp prepares to drop by 19% before a bounce back.
- The Fibonacci retracement tool confirms the sell signal on a daily chart.
It would seem that the price of XRP is showing signs of a potential retracement before bouncing off to the upside in the short term. Indicators show that incoming bearish momentum could see it go as low as $0.27 before it takes off.
XRP at the brink of retracement before next leg up
On the daily chart, a reversal in the price of XRP seems to be brewing as the TD sequential indicator presents a sell signal. The bearish formation developed in the form of a green nine candlestick, suggesting that the cross-border remittances tokens is poised to retrace for one to four daily candlesticks.
XRP/USD Daily chart
Another indicator further reinforces this bearish outlook. A movement to the downside is expected as we see XRP falling to the 61.8% or 50% on the Fibonacci retracement levels before advancing further. Meaning prices could drop to $0.27 or $0.26.
XRP/USD Daily chart
On the other hand, if the price sustains the rally above $0.31, the bearish stance will be invalidated. A spike in the buying pressure behind XRP around the current price levels could see it rise to the 127.2% or 141.4% Fibonacci retracement levels. These resistance barriers sit at $0.33 and $0.35, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA regains crucial support but its network activity raises red flags
Cardano (ADA), the 10th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.4 billion, has been doing well recently. The coin has gained over 3% in the recent 24 hours and managed to settle above a critical support area.
Yearn.Finance holders are ready to dump their tokens en masse
Yearn.Finance (YFI) has been one of the biggest gainers in the last days. The popular DeFi-token gained over 180% in less than two weeks and jumped to the 29th position in the global cryptocurrency market rating.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC is ready for a downside correction after 30% growth
LTC/USD hit the highest level since February 2020 at $83.91 during early Asian hours and retreated to $81 by the time of writing. Despite the downside correction, LTC has gained over 10% on a day-to-day basis and nearly 32% in the last seven days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.