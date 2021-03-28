Ripple Price Prediction: XRP eyes $0.6500 as key support continues to hold

- Ripple continues to trade above 2-month-old ascending trend line.
- Near-term bullish outlook remains intact with the daily RSI hiding near 60.
- Next target on the upside is located at $0.6500.
Ripple lost more than 12% on Wednesday but staged a decisive rebound ahead of the weekend and now remains on track to close the second straight week in the positive territory. As of writing, XRP was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at $0.5483.
Ripple bulls eye $0.6500
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is moving sideways near 60, suggesting that buyers continue to dominate XRP's action. Additionally, the ascending trend line coming from late February remains intact and the price remains above both the 20-day and the 50-day SMAs, confirming the near-term bullish outlook.
The initial resistance is located at $0.6000 (multi-week high set on Monday, March 22). A daily close above that level could open the door for additional gains toward $0.6500 (February 22 high).
On the flip side, the technical outlook could turn bearish if sellers manage to drag the price below $0.5000 (20-day SMA, 50-day SMA, ascending trend line) and force a daily close there. Below that level, the next significant support aligns at $0.4000 (100-day SMA) ahead of $0.3800 (200-day SMA).
Ripple one-day chart
Ripple managed to shake off the bearish pressure seen earlier in the week and additional gains look likely as long as the price stays above key $0.5000 support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market directionless as CME Bitcoin options expire
Bitcoin dipped close to $50,000, but the uptrend remains in jeopardy. Quarterly CME Bitcoin options could see Bitcoin's recovery bolstered. Ethereum deals with Lethargic price action despite support at $1,550. Ripple faces immense overhead pressure, limiting movement toward $0.6.
Stellar resumes uptrend after bouncing off key technical pattern
Stellar has printed a double-bottom pattern, leading to gains above $0.36. The MACD is likely to flip bullish in the short-term as XLM momentum becomes stronger. The 4-hour SuperTrend indicator recently sent a signal to short Stellar, casting a bearish cloud.
Soros Fund Management top executive eyes Bitcoin inflection point while BTC price stabilizes above $50,000
The CIO of Soros Fund Management thinks Bitcoin is taking over gold's inherent features. Soros has over time invested in digital asset infrastructure, hinting at Bitcoin ownership.
Chiliz ignores bearish on-chain metrics, embarks on liftoff to $1
Chiliz is drawing closer to breaking out of a descending parallel channel. Price action past the 50 SMA and 100 SMA on the four-hour chart will add credibility to the potentially massive upswing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.