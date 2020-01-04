Ripple price prediction: Path of least resistance appears to the upside

  • Ripple consolidates Friday’s relief rally from weekly lows.
  • A stack of support levels caps the downside with neutral RSI.
  • 0.1950 is the level to beat for the XRP bulls amid quiet trading.

Having recovered sharply from weekly lows of 0.1846 on Friday, Ripple (XRP/USD) consolidates the relief rally in Saturday’s quiet trading so far, tracking the broad sentiment across the crypto space. The third-most traded cryptocurrency stalled its recovery momentum, as the bulls continued to run into stiff resistance near 0.1950 region. Despite the subdued trading activity, the coin enjoys a market capitalization of about $ 8.35 billion, up nearly 2% over the last 24 hours.

Near-term technical perspective

The prices are trapped in a symmetrical triangle spotted on the hourly sticks, with a sustained break above the descending trendline resistance at 0.1936 likely to confirm the said formation. The bullish breakout will suggest a continuation of the recent recovery in XRP/USD. Therefore, the coin could retest Friday’s high at 0.1941, above which the next resistance is aligned near 0.1950, the confluence of the horizontal trendline and psychological levels.

Should the bulls fail to take-out the 0.1936 barrier, the prices could drop back towards the key 0.1922 demand zone, where the ascending trendline and 200-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA). A breach of the last would then validate a symmetrical triangle breakdown, opening floors for a test of the 0.1895 pattern target. On its south run, the bears could meet the immediate barrier at the horizontal 100-HMA at 0.1918. A failure to resist the last, the 50-HMA at 1.1908 would come into play.

All in all, the path of least resistance appears to the upside amid major supports aligned on a break lower while the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays neutral just above the mid-line.

XRP/USD 1-hour chart

 

XRP/USD key levels to consider

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1929
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 0.1935
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1937
Daily SMA50 0.2162
Daily SMA100 0.2466
Daily SMA200 0.2844
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1941
Previous Daily Low 0.1846
Previous Weekly High 0.1985
Previous Weekly Low 0.1846
Previous Monthly High 0.233
Previous Monthly Low 0.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1905
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1882
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1874
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1812
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1779
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1969
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2002
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2064

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD fights to stay above the $7,300 level - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD fights to stay above the $7,300 level - Confluence Detector

The bulls will need to overcome strong resistance at $7,415 to continue upward movement. This level has the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50), four-hour Bollinger Band and one-day Previous High. On the downside, a healthy stack of support lies between $7,265-$7,285.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple price prediction: Path of least resistance appears to the upside

Ripple price prediction: Path of least resistance appears to the upside

Having recovered sharply from weekly lows of 0.1846 on Friday, Ripple (XRP/USD) consolidates the relief rally in Saturday’s quiet trading so far. 0.1950 is the level to beat for the XRP bulls amid quiet trading.

More Ripple News

ETH/USD drops a bit after failing to break above the Bollinger Band

ETH/USD drops a bit after failing to break above the Bollinger Band

ETH/USD had a remarkably bullish Friday as the price jumped above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. So far this Saturday, the price has dropped a bit to $133.15. The MACD indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.

More Ethereum News

XMR/USD consolidates above the $50-level

XMR/USD consolidates above the $50-level

XMR/USD jumped up from $45.50 to $50.85 this Friday. So far, the price has dropped further to $50.15 this Saturday. The price is currently sandwiched between the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) and the lower Bollinger Band. 

More Monero News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location