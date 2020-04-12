Ripple Price Prediction: Eyes $0.1960 amid symmetrical triangle breakout

- Ripple picking up bids amid quiet Easter trading.
- Technical set up points to a bullish bias in the near-term.
- Hourly RSI has climbed back above the midline.
The rebound in Ripple (XRP/USD) from daily troughs of 0.1864 has gained momentum over the last hours, as the bulls look to regain the 0.1900 level. The price finally broke the recent consolidative mode to the upside, resuming the recovery momentum from Friday’s low of 0.1817. The third-most favorite cryptocurrency trades at 0.1890, having reversed the early losses while up nearly 5% over the week. Its market capitalization stands at $8.31 billion.
Short-term technical outlook
Looking at the hourly sticks, the price has charted a symmetrical triangle breakout after it broke through the pattern falling trendline resistance at 0.1888. The move higher picked up pace once the coin regained the 21 and 50-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA) at 0.1878 and 0.1885 respectively.
On its way north to reach the pattern target at 0.1958, XRP/USD could likely face the initial hurdle at 0.1906, the horizontal 200-HMA, beyond which the next resistance at the 100-HMA of 0.1937 will be tested. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has steadily crawled back above the midline, 50.0, suggesting that the bulls could take back charge.
To the downside, any pullback is likely to find the initial cushioning at the 21-HMA resistance-turned-support. A failure to resist the latter, the coin will reverse further to test the 0.1865 area, the confluence of the pattern rising trendline support and daily low.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
XRP/USD key levels to consider
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1890
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.1889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.1791
|Daily SMA50
|0.1951
|Daily SMA100
|0.2218
|Daily SMA200
|0.2346
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.1925
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1853
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2053
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1767
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2468
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1129
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1897
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.188
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1853
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.1925
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.196
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.1996
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Range-play extends on Easter, bearish bias still intact
Bitcoin consolidates in a rectangle on the hourly chart. The No.1 coin awaits a fresh catalyst amid Easter lull. The path of resistance still appears to the downside, as a bunch of resistances is stacked up, making it difficult for the bulls to attempt a move higher.
Ripple Price Prediction: Eyes $0.1960 amid symmetrical triangle breakout
The rebound in Ripple (XRP/USD) from daily troughs of 0.1864 has gained momentum on Sunday, as the bulls look to regain 0.1900. Technical set up points to a bullish bias in the near-term. Hourly RSI has climbed back above the midline.
Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: Bears target $221 amid lack of healthy supports
The No. 5 coin keeps its range within a descending channel but remains vulnerable while below 21-HMA. In absence of any substantial supports, the spot risks further falls. The next support is directly seen at the channel trendline support of 220.94.
Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: Bulls lose conviction once again above $10 mark
Bitcoin Gold (BTG/USD) witnessed a sharp recovery rally on Saturday after steep losses seen on Friday, as the price fell as low as 8.46. Despite the rebound, the coin failed to sustain above the 10 level for the third straight day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.