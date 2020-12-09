Ripple price defends critical support level and aims for $0.75 in the short-term

Ripple price briefly slipped below a crucial support level at $0.54 but managed to recover.

XRP remains bounded inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.

After a widespread market crash in the past 24 hours, pushing XRP from $0.58 to a low of $0.50, the digital asset has managed to recover forming a bullish candlestick on the daily chart and defending a critical support level.

Ripple price aims for a 26% breakout towards $0.75

On the 12-hour chart, Ripple price has established a symmetrical triangle pattern. On December 9, XRP slipped below the support trendline at $0.54 but managed to recover on the same day, essentially defending it.

XRP/USD 12-hour chart

The symmetrical triangle pattern remains in place and bulls are aiming to hit the upper boundary at $0.6. A breakout above this point can quickly push Ripple price towards a price target of $0.75.

XRP Holders Distribution

Additionally, it seems that the number of whales holding 10,000,000 or more coins ($5,500,000) continues increasing and it’s up by six in the past 24 hours and inside an overall uptrend since the beginning of November.