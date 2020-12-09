XRP/USD struggles to keep bounces off intraday low.

Bearish MACD, 10-day SMA and a two-week-old resistance line favor the bears.

Bulls need to refresh monthly top to retake controls.

XRP/USD marks a corrective pullback from the intraday low of 0.5503 while picking up bids near 0.5622 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the ripple battles 21-day SMA amid bearish MACD signals.

Not only the quote’s latest declines below 21-day SMA, sustained trading below 10-day SMA and a falling trend line from November 25 also lure XRP/USD bears.

However, fresh selling can wait for a clear downside past-0.5500 while targeting the monthly low of 0.5427.

In a case where the quote refreshes the monthly bottom, the 0.5000 round-figure and November 21 high near 0.4700 will gain the market’s attention.

Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the 21-day SMA level of 0.5640 will need to break 10-day SMA and the stated resistance line, respectively around 0.6030 and 0.6100, to probe the month’s peak near 0.6820.

Though, XRP/USD bulls’ dominance past-0.6820 will enable them to challenge the record high, marked in November, surrounding 0.7840/45.

XRP/USD daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected