- XRP/USD struggles to keep bounces off intraday low.
- Bearish MACD, 10-day SMA and a two-week-old resistance line favor the bears.
- Bulls need to refresh monthly top to retake controls.
XRP/USD marks a corrective pullback from the intraday low of 0.5503 while picking up bids near 0.5622 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the ripple battles 21-day SMA amid bearish MACD signals.
Not only the quote’s latest declines below 21-day SMA, sustained trading below 10-day SMA and a falling trend line from November 25 also lure XRP/USD bears.
However, fresh selling can wait for a clear downside past-0.5500 while targeting the monthly low of 0.5427.
In a case where the quote refreshes the monthly bottom, the 0.5000 round-figure and November 21 high near 0.4700 will gain the market’s attention.
Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the 21-day SMA level of 0.5640 will need to break 10-day SMA and the stated resistance line, respectively around 0.6030 and 0.6100, to probe the month’s peak near 0.6820.
Though, XRP/USD bulls’ dominance past-0.6820 will enable them to challenge the record high, marked in November, surrounding 0.7840/45.
XRP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.558
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.559
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5641
|Daily SMA50
|0.3786
|Daily SMA100
|0.3125
|Daily SMA200
|0.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6108
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5503
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6827
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5427
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7843
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.228
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5734
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5877
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5359
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.4754
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5964
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6339
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6569
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin tumbles as altcoins present the best buy-the-dip opportunities
The market is a sea of red following Bitcoin’s recent slide to $18,000. Altcoins across the board dived in tandem with BTC, but on-chain metrics suggest that this is the best time to buy the dip and capitalize on their potential recovery.
Chainlink price remains bullish from on-chain perspective despite ongoing correction
Chainlink (LINK) extended the decline and touched $11.22, the lowest level since November 26. Despite the sell-off, LINK is still the seventh-largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $4.7 billion.
France wants to track down every cryptocurrency transaction, inadvertently boosting Monero's utility
French authorities developed strict KYC (Know Your Customer) measures for the cryptocurrency market. The French Ministry of Economy and Finance will officially present the new rules by the end of the week, Simon Polrot, President of Paris-based crypto association ADAN, said in an interview with The Block.
XLM downward momentum weakening, as bulls prepare to regain control
Stellar bulls are nursing wounds after a massive battering from the sellers over the last 24 hours. The cross-border token has extended the bearish leg under $0.15 and is currently trading at $0.146. Sellers appear to be engulfed by exhaustion amid improving technicals.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.